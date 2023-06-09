Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ron Richard, Former Joplin Mayor and State Senator, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Missouri State Senator and Republican Leader Ron Richard Passes Away at 73

Missouri has lost a beloved leader with the passing of Ron Richard, a former mayor of Joplin and Republican state representative and senator. Richard passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a legacy of public service and dedicated leadership.

Richard’s contributions to Missouri politics are numerous. He served in the Missouri House from 2002 to 2010, where he was speaker for two years and chairman of the Committee on Jobs and Economic Development. He then went on to serve in the Missouri Senate from 2010 to 2018, during which time he was president pro tem for the last three years.

Richard’s leadership was highly respected by his colleagues in the Missouri Legislature. He is the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected by peers as both speaker of the House and Senate president pro tem, according to the governor’s office. He was known for his steady, consistent leadership and was widely regarded as an effective advocate for his constituents.

In addition to his work in the Legislature, Richard was a member of the Joplin City Council and served as mayor from 1994 to 1998. He was also a member of the Connect2Culture board of directors and co-chairman of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.

Richard was a proud alumnus of Missouri Southern State University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in history. He later went on to earn a master’s degree in history from Missouri State University in Springfield. He remained an active member of the university community and served as a member of the Board of Governors.

Richard’s dedication to public service was recognized by many throughout his career. In 2016, he was awarded the inaugural Richard M. Webster Medallion from Missouri Southern State University in recognition of his public service and leadership roles in the Missouri House and Senate.

Upon learning of Richard’s passing, Governor Mike Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe both issued heartfelt statements honoring his memory. “Missouri has lost a strong leader and dedicated public servant with the passing of Ron Richard,” said Parson. “Ron was one of the few great men to have served as both president of the Missouri Senate and speaker of the Missouri House during his public service career.” Kehoe added, “Few elected officials have been a more effective advocate for Missourians than Ron. Our state was blessed to have his steady, consistent leadership.”

The Missouri Republican Party also released a statement expressing their condolences. “Missouri has lost one of our greatest legislators… Ron Richard was a stalwart leader. He knew how to keep a legislative body productive to the benefit of his fellow Missourians. Ron Richard brought a lifetime of experience gained as an educator and business executive to public service.”

Richard’s passing is a great loss to the state of Missouri, but his legacy of leadership and dedication to public service will continue to inspire and influence future generations. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

News Source : Joplin Globe

Source Link :Former Joplin mayor, state senator Ron Richard dies | Local News/