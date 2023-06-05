Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ronald Reagan passes away at 93 on June 5

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

June 5 in History: Remembering Ronald Reagan

June 5 has been an eventful day in history, marked by several significant events and moments. However, one event that stands out is the death of Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the United States, on June 5, 2004. Reagan, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Los Angeles.

Repeal of Gold Standard and Segregation

June 5, 1933, marked the end of the gold standard in the United States when President Franklin Roosevelt signed a bill abolishing it. This paved the way for an era of fiat currency, where the value of money was no longer tied to gold.

In 1950, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling in the case of Henderson v. United States, declaring racial segregation in railroad dining cars to be a violation of the Interstate Commerce Act. This was a significant step towards ending segregation and promoting civil rights for African Americans in the United States.

The Six-Day War and Robert Kennedy’s Assassination

The Six-Day War between Israel and the Arab states of Egypt, Syria, and Jordan began on June 5, 1967. The conflict lasted for six days and ended with Israel emerging as the victor, gaining control of the Gaza Strip, the Sinai Peninsula, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights.

On June 5, 1968, Senator Robert Kennedy was shot and fatally wounded by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant, in Los Angeles. Kennedy, who was campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, died the following day at the age of 42.

Other Significant Events

June 5, 1976, witnessed a tragic event when the Teton River Dam in Idaho collapsed, killing 14 people, flooding 300 square miles, and causing an estimated $1 billion in damages.

On this day in 1991, South African legislators repealed the Land Acts of 1913 and 1936, which had reserved 87 percent of land for whites in the country. This was a significant step towards ending apartheid and promoting equality for all South Africans.

In 2000, Ukrainian officials announced the closure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the worst radiation accident in history.

Conclusion

June 5 has been a day marked by significant events, both happy and tragic. However, the passing of Ronald Reagan in 2004 remains one of the most significant events to occur on this day. Reagan, who served as President from 1981 to 1989, was a beloved figure in American politics and is remembered for his charisma, leadership, and conservative policies.

News Source : UPI

Source Link :On This Day, June 5: President Ronald Reagan dies at age 93/