Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ronnie Knight: Life and Death

Ronnie Knight Dead: A Look Back on His Life and Legacy

On June 12, 2023, Ronnie Knight passed away at the age of 89 after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s disease. His health had been progressively declining, and it was reported that he had contracted pneumonia prior to his demise. Throughout his illness, he received unwavering support from his third wife, Sue Haylock.

Who Was Ronnie Knight?

Ronald Knight, born on January 20, 1934, was a nightclub owner and convicted criminal from England. He gained significant attention due to his marriage to the renowned comedic actor, Barbara Windsor.

During his youth, Knight engaged in minor transgressions of the law, while his brothers, John and James, were involved in more serious criminal activities. Knight, along with his brother John, had a close association with the Kray brothers. However, he maintains that he was not involved in their illicit endeavors. Knight also had another brother named David and a sister named Patsy.

One of Knight’s acquaintances, Windsor, fondly reminisced about him, stating, “My first husband had a mischievous side, but he possessed a kind heart. He was a genuinely affectionate individual.”

However, Knight’s life took a turn when he was imprisoned for his participation in a £6 million armed robbery at a Security Express depot in East London. Prior to his arrest, he had spent ten years evading authorities in Spain.

How Did Ronnie Knight Die?

Ronald Knight, aged 89, passed away on June 12, 2023, after a long and arduous struggle with Parkinson’s disease. The degenerative condition, which he battled valiantly, ultimately led to his demise.

Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder, gradually affected Knight’s motor functions, causing tremors, muscle stiffness, and impaired movement. Over the years, he faced the challenges posed by the disease with resilience and determination. However, the relentless progression of Parkinson’s took a toll on his health, resulting in his unfortunate passing.

Despite the difficulties he encountered, Knight demonstrated remarkable strength and perseverance throughout his battle. His unwavering spirit was an inspiration to those around him. He received dedicated care and support from his loved ones, particularly his devoted third wife, Sue Haylock, who stood by his side during his illness.

Who Was Ronnie Knight’s Wife?

Ronald Knight, a prominent figure, had a rich personal life. He entered the sacred bond of matrimony three times and was blessed with two children.

His first marriage was to Elizabeth White in 1954, which unfortunately ended in divorce before 1964. Subsequently, Knight tied the knot with renowned actress Barbara Windsor on March 2, 1964, in London. However, their union came to an end in January 1985. Later, Knight found companionship with Sue Haylock, and they exchanged vows in Fuengirola in 1987. Unfortunately, their marriage encountered difficulties, leading to their separation in 1994.

From his marriage to Elizabeth White, Knight became a father to a daughter named Lorraine, born in 1956, and a son named Garry, born in 1959.

In 1995, reports surfaced of Knight being in a relationship with Diane Lumley, although they parted ways around 2002.

Remembering Ronnie Knight

Despite his past transgressions and criminal activities, Ronnie Knight will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality and his unwavering spirit in the face of Parkinson’s disease. He will be missed by his loved ones and those who knew him well.

Rest in peace, Ronnie Knight.

