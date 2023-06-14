Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ronnie Knight’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ronnie Knight, Dame Barbara Windsor’s Ex-Husband, Passes Away at 89

Ronnie Knight, the former nightclub owner and convicted criminal, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the age of 89. His death has left his family and friends in mourning. Here’s a look at Ronnie Knight’s background, his marriage to Dame Barbara Windsor, and his cause of death.

Who Was Ronnie Knight?

Ronnie Knight was born on January 20, 1934, in Hoxton, London. He rose to prominence as part of the gang that carried out the Security Express heist in 1983. After the heist, Knight and four others became known as the “Famous Five” and went on the run to Spain. Knight was eventually jailed for seven years for handling the proceeds of the robbery.

In 1980, Knight was acquitted of murdering Alfredo Zomparelli, also known as “Italian Tony.” Zomparelli had killed Knight’s brother in a stabbing in 1970.

Knight was also known for his marriage to Dame Barbara Windsor, whom he met while running clubs in Soho. The couple got married in 1964 and stayed together for 21 years before divorcing in 1985.

How Did Ronnie Knight Die?

According to reports, Ronnie Knight passed away in a nursing home in Cambridge. He had been battling Parkinson’s disease and eventually succumbed to the illness at the age of 89.

During his illness, Knight was supported by his third ex-wife, Sue Haylock. A family friend stated that Knight’s condition had deteriorated in the weeks leading up to his death and that he had contracted pneumonia.

Tributes Pour In for Ronnie Knight

After the news of Ronnie Knight’s death broke, friends and relatives shared their tributes and condolences on social media. Knight’s passing was a loss for his family, and many expressed their sympathies for them during this difficult time.

We share our condolences with Ronnie Knight’s family and friends. His passing marks the end of an era, and he will be missed by many.

Conclusion

Ronnie Knight was a controversial figure who led a colorful life. His passing at the age of 89 marks the end of an era, and his family and friends are in mourning. We hope that this article has provided you with a better understanding of who Ronnie Knight was and the circumstances surrounding his passing.

