Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rory Carlin: Wiki, Age and Family Details

Remembering Rory Carlin: A Tribute to the Late Football Player

Rory Carlin was an important football player who played for Co Tyrone. Besides that, Rory was a former member of the Strabane Sigersons GAC.

Rory was a key player on his team, and he also contributed to the team winning a Tyrone juvenile championship in 2016.

However, Rory Carlin died suddenly just hours after his club Strabane Athletic Football Club had won the North West Saturday Morning League on Saturday 6 May 2023.

Rory Carlin Wiki, Age

The Strabane Athletic Football Club squad recently won the Saturday Morning League title, but after a few hours, tragic news was revealed: Rory Carlin's death.

The Strabane Athletic Football Club squad recently won the Saturday Morning League title, but after a few hours, tragic news was revealed: Rory Carlin’s death.

It is not known how old Rory Carlin was, but seeing his presence, it can be said that his age was in his 20s. It is also said that he had just celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Rory Carlin’s Cause of Death

Rory Carlin passed away just hours after winning the North West Saturday Morning League, but his cause of death has not been revealed yet. When Rory Carlin’s obituary was released, everyone started paying tribute to him.

Following the tragic news, Rory Carlin’s close ones started paying tribute to him. A source has claimed that he passed away suddenly, and none of the media outlets have given more updates about Rory Carlin’s sudden death.

Due to that, so many assumptions have risen about Rory Carlin’s cause of death.

Rory Carlin Wiki/Biography

Rory Carlin Wiki

Full Name Rory Carlin

Nick Name Rory

Profession football player

Date of Birth Under Review

Birth Place Under Review

Age 22 years old

Parents Karen Carlin (Mother) and Dominic Carlin (Father)

Marital Status Unmarried

Height In centimeters -175 cm In meters – 1.75 m In feet – (5 ft 9 in)

Weight Under Review

Hobbies Under Review

Nationality Under Review

Net Worth Under Review

Religion Under Review

Educational Qualification Graduation

Zodiac Sign Libra

Eye Color Brown

Hair Color Brown

Death Date Under Review

Cause of Death Not Known

Death Place Not known

Rory Carlin’s Family (Parents, Siblings)

Rory Carlin was born to his parents Dominic Carlin (Father) and Karen Carlin (Mother). Both of his parents are in the sports field, and it is said that Rory’s mother Karen is one of the founding players of Sigersons Ladies.

On the other hand, Rory’s Father, Dominic Carlin seems to be a marathon runner as he mostly shares images of him in some marathon events.

Rory was not only the child of his parents, as he had 2 more siblings. All of their identity have not been shared.

Rory Carlin’s Girlfriend

Right now it is not clear whether Rory Carlin had a girlfriend or not because he never shared it with the media. We’ll update it soon as we get the information.

Social Media Accounts

There is no information available about Rory Carlin’s social media accounts as of now.

