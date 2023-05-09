Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rory Carlin: Wiki, Age and Family Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Remembering Rory Carlin: A Tribute to the Late Football Player
Rory Carlin was an important football player who played for Co Tyrone. Besides that, Rory was a former member of the Strabane Sigersons GAC.
Rory was a key player on his team, and he also contributed to the team winning a Tyrone juvenile championship in 2016.
However, Rory Carlin died suddenly just hours after his club Strabane Athletic Football Club had won the North West Saturday Morning League on Saturday 6 May 2023.
After the death of Rory Carliny, Netizens are eager to find out the circumstances surrounding Rory Carlin Wiki. So in this blog, you’ll read about Rory Carlin Wiki, Age, Cause of Death, Obituary, Family, Girlfriend & More.
Rory Carlin Wiki, Age
Rory Carlin was a football player, who played for Strabane in Co Tyrone. He played in the past for the Strabane Sigersons GAC team.
The Strabane Athletic Football Club squad recently won the Saturday Morning League title, but after a few hours, tragic news was revealed: Rory Carlin’s death.
It is not known how old Rory Carlin was, but seeing his presence, it can be said that his age was in his 20s. It is also said that he had just celebrated his 22nd birthday.
Rory Carlin’s Cause of Death
Rory Carlin passed away just hours after winning the North West Saturday Morning League, but his cause of death has not been revealed yet. When Rory Carlin’s obituary was released, everyone started paying tribute to him.
Following the tragic news, Rory Carlin’s close ones started paying tribute to him. A source has claimed that he passed away suddenly, and none of the media outlets have given more updates about Rory Carlin’s sudden death.
Due to that, so many assumptions have risen about Rory Carlin’s cause of death.
Rory Carlin Wiki/Biography
Rory Carlin Wiki
Full Name Rory Carlin
Nick Name Rory
Profession football player
Date of Birth Under Review
Birth Place Under Review
Age 22 years old
Parents Karen Carlin (Mother) and Dominic Carlin (Father)
Marital Status Unmarried
Height In centimeters -175 cm In meters – 1.75 m In feet – (5 ft 9 in)
Weight Under Review
Hobbies Under Review
Nationality Under Review
Net Worth Under Review
Religion Under Review
Educational Qualification Graduation
Zodiac Sign Libra
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Brown
Death Date Under Review
Cause of Death Not Known
Death Place Not known
Rory Carlin’s Family (Parents, Siblings)
Rory Carlin was born to his parents Dominic Carlin (Father) and Karen Carlin (Mother). Both of his parents are in the sports field, and it is said that Rory’s mother Karen is one of the founding players of Sigersons Ladies.
On the other hand, Rory’s Father, Dominic Carlin seems to be a marathon runner as he mostly shares images of him in some marathon events.
Rory was not only the child of his parents, as he had 2 more siblings. All of their identity have not been shared.
Rory Carlin’s Girlfriend
Right now it is not clear whether Rory Carlin had a girlfriend or not because he never shared it with the media. We’ll update it soon as we get the information.
Social Media Accounts
There is no information available about Rory Carlin’s social media accounts as of now.
Frequently Asked Questions About Rory Carlin Wiki
Q.1 Who was Rory Carlin?
Ans. Rory Carlin was an important football player who played for Co Tyrone. Besides that, Rory was a former member of the Strabane Sigersons GAC.
Q.2 What was Rory Carlin’s Age at the time of his death?
Ans. It is not known how old Rory was, but exploring his appearance, it can be said that his age was in his 20s.
Q.3 Who is Rory Carlin’s parents?
Ans. Rory Carlin was born to his parents Karen Carlin (Mother) and Dominic Carlin (Father).
Also, Read About:- Dan Kay Liverpool’s Wiki
News Source : Latest In Bollywood- News
Source Link :Rory Carlin Wiki, Age, Cause Of Death, Obituary, Family, Girlfriend/