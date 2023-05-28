Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Route 66’ actor George Maharis passes away at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Maharis: The Star of Route 66

The entertainment industry has lost another gem as George Maharis, known for his role as Buz Murdock on the hit CBS drama Route 66, passed away at the age of 94. The news of his death was confirmed by his long-time caregiver and friend, Marc Bahan, on May 24, 2022.

A Journey Across America

The show premiered in 1960 and followed the adventures of two young men, Tod Stiles (played by Martin Milner) and Buz Murdock (played by George Maharis), as they traveled across America in a Chevrolet Corvette convertible. The show’s unique feature was that it was shot on location, with the cast and crew traveling from coast to coast.

Reflecting on his experience on the show, Maharis said, “Nobody else ever did that, to my knowledge. We worked six days a week, sometimes seven because we were always behind schedule. You got up at 5 in the morning, and you get back to your motel at 7 or 9 at night, sometimes even later.”

A Career to Remember

George Maharis had a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry, spanning more than five decades. Besides his work in Route 66, he also appeared in numerous other TV shows, including The Twilight Zone, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, and Kojak.

He also made a name for himself as a singer, releasing several albums, including the popular “Just Turn Me Loose!” and “George Maharis Sings.” His rendition of the song “Teach Me Tonight” reached number 25 on the Billboard charts in 1962.

A Life Well-Lived

George Maharis lived a life full of adventure, both on and off the screen. Born on September 1, 1928, in Astoria, New York, he served in the United States Marine Corps and attended the Actors Studio in New York City before making his way to Hollywood.

Despite facing a few health challenges in his later years, Maharis remained active and engaged in his community. He was involved in various charitable causes and was a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Remembering a Legend

The news of George Maharis’s passing has left many fans in mourning. His contribution to the entertainment industry, both as an actor and a singer, will always be remembered. His portrayal of Buz Murdock on Route 66 will forever be etched in the memories of those who watched the show.

As we say goodbye to this icon of the industry, we can take comfort in the fact that his legacy will live on through his work and the memories he left behind. Rest in peace, George Maharis. You will be missed but never forgotten.

News Source : Yardbarker

Source Link :‘Route 66’ Star George Maharis Dies at 94/