Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Route 66 Actor George Maharis Passes Away”

George Maharis, the American actor of Greek descent known for playing the gloomy Buz Murdock in the TV show Route 66 from 1960 to 1963, died on May 24 at his Beverly Hills home at the age of 94. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at his career and legacy.

Early Life and Career

Born on September 1, 1928, in New York, Maharis had aspirations as a singer before studying acting at the Actors Studio. He worked in off-Broadway productions and covered small television roles in the second half of the 1950s.

Route 66

Success came in 1960 with the TV show Route 66, created by Stirling Silliphant and Herbert B. Leonard. The show chronicled the adventures of a native of Hell’s Kitchen in New York, Buz Murdock (played by George Maharis), and the Yale University student Tod Stiles (played by Martin Miller), in a Chevrolet Corvette on US highways.

In an interview with The Seattle Times in 2008, Maharis described the show as “some kind of quest or what you might have seen hundreds of years ago where people came from the mountains to go from one place to another to look for a better life, a place where they belonged, and they didn’t count on any ‘other than doing it for them.'”

Hepatitis and Departure from Route 66

In 1962, halfway through the third season, Maharis contracted hepatitis and had to miss several episodes due to hospitalization. The personal story of the interpreter had also inspired the story of the show, which explained that Buz was in a hospital in Cleveland fighting against an “eco-virus” and that Tod had a new travel companion, Lincoln Homes (played by Glenn Corbett).

After returning to the set, Maharis had a relapse. “The doctor told me: ‘If you don’t leave immediately, you will either die or have permanent liver damage,'” the actor recalled in an interview released in 2007. Emmy nominated in 1962, Maharis said it took more than two years before he could return to regular work.

Cinematic Career

In the cinema, Maharis acted in films such as Subzero girls (1964), The double life of Sylvia West (1965), Station 3: top secret (1965) directed by John Sturges, The man who killed his executioner (1967), It started as a game… (1967), They never killed on Sundays (1969), Burn him alive! (1969), until the last film appearance Doppelgangers (1993) with Drew Barrymore.

Legacy

Maharis’ career spanned decades, and he left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Buz Murdock in Route 66 will forever be remembered as one of the most iconic performances in American television history.

In conclusion, George Maharis was a talented actor who made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry. The world has lost a great talent, but his legacy will live on for generations to come. To stay updated on entertainment news, subscribe to our newsletter today.

