Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Route 66’ and ‘Fantasy Island’ Star George Maharis Passes Away at 94

Remembering George Maharis: The Route 66 Actor Who Left the Show at Its Peak

On May 24, 2022, the entertainment industry lost one of its most talented actors. George Maharis, best known for his portrayal of Buz Murdock on the hit series Route 66, passed away at the age of 94. Maharis was a multi-talented artist who also excelled in stage productions, singing, and painting. However, it was his role on Route 66 that cemented his place in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Maharis was born on September 1, 1928, in Astoria, New York. He had a passion for acting from an early age and honed his craft at the prestigious Actors Studio. His talent and dedication landed him his first television role in 1958 on the show The Mugger. Maharis quickly became a sought-after actor and appeared in popular TV shows like Naked City, Exodus, and Search for Tomorrow.

However, it was in 1960 that Maharis landed the role that would make him a household name. He was cast as Buz Murdock on Route 66, an American drama series that followed two young men as they traveled across the country in a Chevrolet Corvette. The show was an instant hit and quickly gained a massive following. Maharis’ portrayal of Buz Murdock was praised for its authenticity and depth. He brought a level of vulnerability and complexity to the character that resonated with audiences.

Despite the success of Route 66, Maharis was forced to leave the show midway through Season 3 due to health issues. It was a devastating blow for both Maharis and his fans. However, the actor refused to let his health issues define him, and he continued to work in the entertainment industry for decades to come.

Maharis appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout the 1970s, including Night Gallery, The Mostly Deadly Game, Medical Center, Mission: Impossible, Barnaby Jones, Shaft, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Snoop Sisters, Rich Man, Poor Man, The Bionic Woman, Kojak, and Fantasy Island. His talent and versatility as an actor were evident in each of his performances.

Maharis’ final credit was in the film Doppelganger, directed by Avi Neshar in 1993. The film starred Drew Barrymore and George Newbern and was a fitting end to Maharis’ illustrious career.

Despite his success, Maharis remained humble and gracious throughout his life. He was known for his kindness and willingness to help others, and his friends and colleagues remember him fondly for his generosity and warmth.

In conclusion, George Maharis was a true icon of the entertainment industry. His talent, dedication, and authenticity made him a beloved figure to millions of fans worldwide. Although he may be gone, his legacy will live on through his work and the memories he created for generations of fans. Rest in peace, George Maharis.

