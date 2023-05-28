Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Route 66” Star George Maharis Dies at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Maharis, Route 66 Star, Passes Away at 94

The world of entertainment has lost another beloved figure as veteran actor George Maharis passed away at 94. According to reports, Maharis died peacefully at his home in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. His death was confirmed by his friend Marc Bahan in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Maharis was a versatile actor known for his work in television, stage productions, and films. However, he is best remembered for his iconic role as Buz Murdock in the hit TV series Route 66. The show, which aired from 1960 to 1964, followed the adventures of two young men who travel across the United States in a Corvette convertible. Maharis played the role of Murdock, a former Navy sailor who joins his friend Tod Stiles on a journey of self-discovery and adventure.

Maharis’ performance in Route 66 won him critical acclaim and made him a household name. The show’s success was also instrumental in launching his career as a singer and artist. Maharis recorded several albums and singles, including the hit song “Teach Me Tonight.” He also showcased his artistic talent through his paintings and sculptures.

Born on September 1, 1928, in Astoria, New York, Maharis had a passion for acting from a young age. He studied at the Actors Studio in New York City and made his stage debut in the off-Broadway production of “The Warm Peninsula.” He then went on to appear in several other stage productions, including “The Threepenny Opera” and “The Most Happy Fella.”

Maharis’ acting career took off in the late 1950s when he landed his first television role in the crime drama “The Mugger.” He then went on to appear in several other TV shows, including “Naked City,” “Exodus,” and “Search for Tomorrow.” However, it was his role in Route 66 that made him a star.

Despite his success, Maharis’ career was not without its challenges. He was forced to leave Route 66 midway through the third season due to health issues. He later revealed that he had contracted hepatitis while filming the show in Mexico. The illness left him weak and unable to continue working on the series.

Maharis’ departure from Route 66 was a blow to his fans, but he continued to work in the entertainment industry for several more years. He appeared in films such as “The Satan Bug” and “The Happening” and made guest appearances on TV shows like “Mission: Impossible” and “The Streets of San Francisco.” His final film credit was in the 1993 sci-fi thriller “Doppelganger,” directed by Avi Nesher.

Maharis will be remembered not only for his talent as an actor and artist but also for his generosity and kindness. His friend Marc Bahan described him as “a great guy who would do anything for anyone.” His passing is a loss to the entertainment industry and to his countless fans around the world. Rest in peace, George Maharis.

