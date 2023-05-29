Dead – Death – Obituary News : Route 66 star George Maharis dies at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Maharis, Iconic Star of “Route 66,” Dies at 94

George Maharis, a stage actor who rose to fame in the 1960s as Buz Murdock on the hit television series “Route 66,” passed away on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He was 94.

Maharis’ friend and caregiver Marc Bahan confirmed the news of his passing on Facebook, stating that he died of hepatitis. The Hollywood Reporter first reported Maharis’ death.

The Rise of “Route 66”

Maharis played Buz Murdock, a hardened survivor from New York’s Hell’s Kitchen in “Route 66,” alongside co-star Martin Milner as Tod Stiles. The show followed the duo as they traveled across the country in a Corvette convertible along the fabled highway dubbed “The Mother Road.”

The show was unique in that it was filmed on location, with each episode set in a new city or town. Future stars such as Robert Redford, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Alan Alda made guest appearances in some of their earliest roles.

“Route 66” was inspired by Jack Kerouac’s novel “On the Road” and spawned an instrumental composed by Nelson Riddle. The better-known song “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” was unrelated to the series.

Life After “Route 66”

Maharis left the show after season three, and his career never reached the same level of fame. He went on to star in films such as “Quick Before It Melts,” “The Satan Bug,” and “Sylvia.” He also appeared in TV series such as “Fantasy Island,” “The Bionic Woman,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Maharis returned to weekly television in 1970, playing a criminologist on “The Most Deadly Game,” but the show only lasted one season.

A Life in Acting

George Maharis was born in New York City to Greek immigrant parents and grew up in Hell’s Kitchen. His parents ran a successful restaurant but wanted George to join the family business.

Maharis wanted to be a singer but damaged his vocal cords and turned to acting. He trained with Lee Strasberg and Sanford Meisner at the Actors Studio and began acting in Off-Broadway plays.

Notable publicity for his work in Edward Albee’s play “Zoo Story” and his appearances on the television drama “Naked City” brought him attention, leading to his role on “Route 66.”

Remembering George Maharis

George Maharis will be remembered for his iconic role on “Route 66” and his contribution to American television. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will live on for generations to come.

News Source : US Today News

Source Link :George Maharis, star of the 1960s television series Route 66, has died at the age of 94