Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Route 66” star George Maharis dies at 94

George Maharis: Remembering the Iconic Actor

Los Angeles [US], May 29 (ANI): Veteran actor George Maharis has died. He was 94. According to Deadline, Maharis, best known for his role in ‘Route 66’, passed away on May 27 due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis. Maharis was an iconic actor who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Career

George Maharis was born on September 1, 1928, in Astoria, Queens, New York City. He was raised in the Greek Orthodox faith and was the youngest of four children. Maharis attended Flushing High School, where he first developed an interest in acting. After graduation, he enrolled at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. However, he soon dropped out to pursue his passion for acting.

Maharis began his career in the entertainment industry as a singer. In 1954, he made his Broadway debut in ‘The Most Happy Fella’. He later appeared in the musical ‘New Girl in Town’ in 1957. However, Maharis gained widespread recognition for his acting skills when he was cast in the CBS drama series ‘Route 66’. The show ran from 1960 to 1964 and earned Maharis critical acclaim for his role as Buz Murdock.

Success and Legacy

Maharis was a talented actor who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Throughout his career, he appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including ‘The Satan Bug’, ‘The Happening’, and ‘Murder, She Wrote’. However, his most enduring legacy is his role in ‘Route 66’. The show was groundbreaking for its time and paved the way for other road trip series like ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk’.

Maharis’ performance in ‘Route 66’ was particularly noteworthy. He played Buz Murdock, a wanderer who traveled across the country with his friend Tod Stiles, played by Martin Milner. The show was unique in that it explored a new part of America each week, and Maharis’ character was the perfect guide. His charisma and talent made him a fan favorite, and his chemistry with Milner was one of the show’s highlights.

Maharis’ legacy continues to live on today. ‘Route 66’ has been released on DVD, and fans still remember his work fondly. The show was a cultural touchstone of its time, and Maharis’ performance was a major reason for its success. He will always be remembered as a talented actor who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

Maharis was a private person, and not much is known about his personal life. However, he was known to be a philanthropist who supported various charities throughout his life. He was also a talented singer and released several albums throughout his career.

Maharis was diagnosed with hepatitis in 1964, which forced him to leave ‘Route 66’ during the show’s third season. He later returned to acting, but his career never reached the same heights as it did during his time on ‘Route 66’. However, his legacy as an iconic actor remains intact, and his fans will always remember him fondly.

Conclusion

George Maharis was a talented actor who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His performance in ‘Route 66’ was particularly noteworthy, and the show remains a cultural touchstone of its time. Maharis’ legacy continues to live on today, and his fans will always remember him as a talented actor and a philanthropist who gave back to his community. Rest in peace, George Maharis.

