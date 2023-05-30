Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Route 66” star George Maharis dies at age 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

George Maharis was a legendary American actor, singer, and artist who was well known for his stardom in Route 66, stage productions, and above all, his kind personality. He was loved by many and will be terribly missed by all who knew him.

Early Life and Career

George Maharis was born on September 1, 1928, in Astoria, New York. He grew up in a Greek-American family and attended Flushing High School. After graduating, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served for two years. After his discharge, he attended the Actor’s Studio in New York City, where he studied with Lee Strasberg.

Maharis made his Broadway debut in 1955, in the production of “The Most Happy Fella.” He went on to appear in several other stage productions, including “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and “The Sound of Music.” He also appeared in several films, including “The Satan Bug” and “The Desperate Hours.”

Route 66

However, Maharis is best known for his role as Buz Murdock in the television series “Route 66.” The show aired from 1960 to 1964 and followed two young men as they traveled across the country in a Corvette. Maharis’ character was the more rebellious of the two, and he often found himself in trouble.

The show was a huge success and made Maharis a household name. He was nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance in the series in 1961.

Singing Career

In addition to his acting career, Maharis was also a talented singer. He released several albums, including “Just Turn Me Loose!” and “George Maharis Sings.”

His most successful single was “Teach Me Tonight,” which reached number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1962.

Artistic Talents

Maharis was also a skilled artist, and his paintings were often featured in galleries and exhibitions. He once said that painting was his “first love” and that he had been painting since he was a child.

Personal Life

Maharis was known for his kind and generous personality. He was always willing to help others and was involved in several charitable organizations.

However, he was also known for his private life, and he rarely spoke about his personal relationships. He was once married to actress Ellen Burstyn, but the marriage ended in divorce.

Maharis’ Health Issues

In the late 1960s, Maharis’ career was derailed by health issues. He was diagnosed with hepatitis, and although he recovered, he was forced to take a break from acting.

In 1974, he was arrested for committing a sex act with a male hairdresser in a public restroom. The incident caused a scandal and damaged his career.

Later Life

Maharis continued to work in the entertainment industry throughout the 1970s and 1980s, but his career never fully recovered from the scandal. He made several appearances on television shows, including “Kojak” and “The Love Boat.”

In the 1990s, Maharis retired from acting and focused on his painting. He continued to exhibit his work in galleries and exhibitions.

Death and Legacy

George Maharis passed away on October 30, 2018, at the age of 90. His death was mourned by his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Maharis left behind a legacy as a talented actor, singer, artist, and above all, a kind and generous person. He will always be remembered for his iconic role in “Route 66” and his contributions to the entertainment industry.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :George Maharis, star of Route 66, passes away at 94/