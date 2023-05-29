Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Route 66’ Star George Maharis Dies at Age 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Maharis: The Iconic Star of “Route 66”

George Maharis, a renowned actor with rugged good looks, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94. Maharis was a well-known figure in the 1960s and became a hero to American youth with his portrayal of Buz Murdock in the hit TV series “Route 66.” His co-star, Martin Milner, passed away in 2015.

Maharis was born in New York City to Greek immigrants and raised in Hell’s Kitchen. Growing up, his parents wanted him to join the family business, but he had other plans. He aspired to become a singer but damaged his vocal cords and pursued acting instead. He trained under Lee Strasberg and Sanford Meisner at the Actors Studio and started appearing in off-Broadway plays.

He gained recognition for his work in Edward Albee’s play “Zoo Story” and his appearances on the TV drama “Naked City.” He landed a small role in the 1960 film “Exodus” and a few other parts before landing the lead role in “Route 66.”

On “Route 66,” Maharis played the role of Buz Murdock, a hardened survivor from New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen. The show followed the adventures of Buz and his co-star, Martin Milner, as they drove across the country in a shiny new Corvette. “Route 66” was filmed on location, traveling to new towns and cities for each episode, and featured guest stars like Robert Redford, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Alan Alda in their earliest roles.

The show became an instant hit and ran for four seasons, but Maharis left after the third season. He never achieved the same level of fame again, but he continued to act in films and TV shows, including “The Most Deadly Game,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Bionic Woman,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Maharis was a versatile actor who played a wide range of characters throughout his career. He was known for his dynamic presence on screen and his ability to bring depth and nuance to his roles. He was a consummate professional who took his craft seriously and was dedicated to his work.

Maharis will always be remembered as the iconic star of “Route 66,” a show that captured the spirit of the open road and the American dream. His legacy will live on through his work and the memories he created for his fans.

Route 66 TV show George Maharis actor 1960s television stars American television icons Hollywood legends

News Source : Alex McCann

Source Link :George Maharis, star of TV’s ‘Route 66’ in the 1960s, dies at 94/