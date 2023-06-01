Dead – Death – Obituary News : Roxy Phillips’ Rail Line Death Inquest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

15-year-old Roxy Phillips dies on railway line

A pre-inquest review has been held into the death of 15-year-old Roxy Phillips, who died on a railway line near Upwey station. The hearing heard that Roxy had been out with a friend on the night of Wednesday March 22 and tragically died from injuries caused by electrocution after coming into contact with an electrified railway line in the early hours of the following day.

Police search for Roxy and friend

Dorset coroner Rachel Griffiths heard that police had searched for the pair after getting a call about them being on the tracks and the electricity had been switched off. When no-one was found the power was turned back on again and Roxy was reported to have come into contact with the electrified line shortly afterwards.

Multiple agencies involved in the inquest

Multiple agencies are involved in the inquest including Dorset Police, British Transport Police, Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust and Dorset Council. A full inquest will be held later in the year.

Potential failings could trigger article two of European Convention on Human Rights

Mrs Griffiths added: “If it was known that there was a risk to somebody’s life, then that means there is scope to possibly trigger article two of European Convention on Human Rights.” The legislation rules that everyone’s right to life is protected by law, and the inquest would be looking to see if there were any potential failings.

Questions for review

The coroner added there was a “lot to review”, including evidence from Roxy’s phone, a timeline of events and correspondence with the relevant agencies. Roxy had started to have difficulties in July 2020 when her beloved horse died. She noted ‘difficulties around her lifestyle’ and behaviour in school. A referral was made to children and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) in April 2022.

Mother seeks justice for Roxy

After the hearing at Bournemouth Town Hall, Roxy’s mum Kerri Walker said a number of questions needed answering “in order to get justice for Roxy”. She said one of the questions that needed answering was why the electricity had been turned back on along the railway lines.

Tribute to Roxy

Paying tribute to her daughter, Miss Walker said: “She loved animals, she competed, she did watersports, swam for Weymouth – her love for animals was unbelievable. But then she fell into this thing where she was bored and couldn’t get her education.” Miss Walker said the death of her horse hit Roxy badly and affected her behaviour. She added: “But she was a popular girl, she cheered everybody up and it has been a massive loss to all that knew her.”

Full inquest scheduled for October 19

A full inquest is scheduled for October 19.

Roxy Phillips death Rail line accidents Railway safety measures Inquest findings Train passenger safety

News Source : Matt Simpson

Source Link :Inquest into death of Roxy Phillips who died on rail line/