Dead – Death – Obituary News : Roy Hodges: Glenda Jackson’s Former Spouse

Glenda Jackson, Oscar-Winning Actress and Former UK Lawmaker, Passes Away at 87

Glenda Jackson, a celebrated Oscar-winning actress and former UK lawmaker, passed away at the age of 87. Her death was caused by a short illness, according to her representative Lionel Larner. Jackson died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, with her family by her side.

Jackson was a prominent figure in both the entertainment and political industries. She was known for her exceptional talent as an actress and her unwavering dedication to public service. Her passing is a great loss to the global community, and she will be remembered for her contributions to the arts and politics.

Who Was Glenda Jackson’s Ex-Husband Roy Hodges?

Roy Hodges was a stage director and fellow actor whom Glenda Jackson met when they were both in their mid-20s. They began dating while working for the same theater company, and eventually tied the knot on August 2, 1958, at the St. Marylebone Register Office in London.

The couple’s marriage lasted for 18 years, but it was not without its challenges. Hodges and Jackson had a rocky relationship, and their split was far from amicable. Hodges ended up suing Jackson for divorce on the grounds of infidelity with director Andy Phillips.

Phillips was working on the production of Hedda Gabler, in which Jackson was starring. When asked if she would describe her split from Hodges as “friendly,” Jackson replied, “I wouldn’t go so far as to say that.” She admitted to seeing her ex-husband occasionally, but it was clear that their relationship was strained.

Even after her divorce was finalized, Jackson continued to have an on-and-off relationship with Phillips. However, their romance ended for good in 1981.

Roy Hodges passed away on June 14, 2017. His son confirmed the news on Twitter, saying, “For those asking about myself being quiet, I’m afraid my father passed away yesterday. Hope to be back soon.”

Remembering Glenda Jackson’s Legacy

Glenda Jackson was a force to be reckoned with in every aspect of her life. She began her acting career in the 1960s and quickly rose to fame with her incredible performances on stage and screen. She won two Academy Awards for Best Actress, one for Women in Love (1970) and the other for A Touch of Class (1973).

In the 1990s, Jackson decided to take a break from acting and pursue a career in politics. She was elected to the UK Parliament as a Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate in 1992, and served in various roles until 2015. During her time in office, she was a passionate advocate for social justice and human rights.

Jackson’s passing is a tremendous loss for the entertainment and political communities. She will be remembered for her remarkable talent, unwavering commitment to public service, and her ability to inspire others to make a positive impact on the world. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Who was Roy Hodges, Glenda Jackson’s ex-husband? | TG Time/