Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Royal College of Surgeons Supports Assisted Suicide”

The Royal College of Surgeons of England drops opposition to assisted suicide

The Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS) has announced that it will no longer oppose assisted suicide and will instead adopt a neutral stance on the issue. The decision was made after a survey of RCS members found that 72% supported a change in the organisation’s stance, with over half (52%) in favour of supporting a change to the current law on assisted suicide. In addition, 61% of members said they supported the legalisation of assisted suicide.

Reasons for the change

The most common reasons given by RCS members for supporting assisted suicide were patient choice and autonomy, and the belief that patients should not have to suffer or experience a poor quality of life. The RCS had previously opposed assisted suicide, adopting an official position to that effect in 2014.

Implications of the decision

The RCS’s decision to adopt a neutral stance means that the organisation will neither support nor oppose attempts to change the law on assisted suicide. The decision follows similar moves by the British Medical Association, the Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Nursing, all of which have adopted a neutral stance on assisted suicide in recent years.

Opposition to assisted suicide

Christian groups such as The Christian Institute and CARE are strongly opposed to assisted suicide, warning that it will remove protections for vulnerable people and could lead to ever-widening criteria, as has been seen in countries such as the Netherlands and Belgium where assisted suicide is already legal, including for minors and mentally ill people.

Conclusion

The RCS’s decision to adopt a neutral stance on assisted suicide reflects changing attitudes towards the issue among medical professionals in the UK. While some groups remain opposed to assisted suicide, others argue that it is a matter of patient choice and autonomy. The issue is likely to remain controversial and divisive, and the RCS and other medical organisations will need to engage with their members to understand their views and concerns.

News Source : Staff writer

Source Link :Royal College of Surgeons drops opposition to assisted suicide/