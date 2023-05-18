Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ruby Hoshino’s Eye Color Change in Oshi No Ko?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ruby Hoshino from Oshi no Ko passes away

The anime and manga community has been shaken by the news of Ruby Hoshino’s passing. Ruby Hoshino, the deuteragonist and one of the eponymous characters from the popular manga series Oshi no Ko, has died, leaving her fans devastated and in mourning. In this article, we will provide all the information about Ruby’s death and her legacy.

Ruby Hoshino’s Death

Ruby Hoshino passed away due to a fatal illness. In the manga series Oshi no Ko, she played a key role as the deuteragonist and was known as Sarina Tendoji in her previous life. She was a patient battling a terminal disease and was cared for by Gorou Amamiya. After her death, she was reborn as Ai Hoshino, an idol she had always admired, and found comfort in her new life.

Despite being mistreated by her parents in her previous life, Ruby found joy and love in her new existence as an idol. With the help of her idol-turned-mother, she learned how to be an idol and worked hard to achieve her goals.

Ruby Hoshino’s Appearance

Ruby Hoshino had ruby-colored eyes, which were named after her by her mother. She usually wore an idol outfit, which became her signature look in the series.

Ruby Hoshino’s Legacy

Ruby Hoshino was a beloved character in the Oshi no Ko series and had a significant impact on the storyline. Her character was known for her resilience and determination, even in the face of adversity. Her legacy will be remembered by her fans for years to come.

The news of Ruby’s death has left many fans in shock and mourning. Fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the character. Ruby Hoshino will be missed, but her legacy will live on.

Conclusion

The death of Ruby Hoshino has left a void in the hearts of her fans. She was a beloved character in the Oshi no Ko series and will be remembered for her resilience, determination, and love for life. May her soul rest in peace.

