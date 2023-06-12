Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rural Ladoga Mourns Loss of Marilyn Davidson, Age 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marilyn Davidson Obituary, Death

Marilyn Joan Davidson, age 86, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Bickford of Crawfordsville. She was a resident of rural Ladoga. In Crawfordsville, Indiana, on the 27th of January, 1937, she was born to the late Richard Davidson and Edith (Isenberg) Davidson. Marilyn has spent her entire life in the Whitesville region, where she is currently residing with her family.

Education and Professional Life

She began her education at Whitesville Grade School and continued it at Crawfordsville High School, where she received her diploma in 1955. Following her graduation from high school, she continued her education at Indiana State Teachers College, where she eventually received a Master’s degree. At Crawfordsville and South Montgomery High Schools, Marilyn was a teacher in the departments of Physical Education, Health, and Drivers Education. In addition to that, she was a coach for the sports of volleyball, basketball, and track.

Davidson’s Greenhouse

Following her retirement from the teaching profession, Marilyn partnered with her nephew David to launch Davidson’s Greenhouse. Her family has maintained their ownership of the greenhouse and continues to run it. She put forth a lot of effort, and in her spare time she enjoyed watching sports and enjoying sports herself, particularly softball and golf.

Organizations and Survivors

Marilyn was involved in a number of organizations, including Whitesville Christian Church, the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma, where she served as treasurer. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Warner (Jerry) Davidson; two nephews, David (Marsha) Davidson and Mark (Stacey) Davidson; her niece, Vicki Deer; several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and a large number of cousins who were especially close to her. Her parents and Ninalee Davidson, her sister-in-law, passed away before she did. She was the last of her family members to pass away.

Visitation and Donation

On the evening of Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, friends and family are invited to pay their respects at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, located at 315 S. Washington Street in Crawfordsville. Visitation will take place the following day beginning at one in the afternoon and continuing until the start of the funeral service at two in the afternoon, which will be officiated by Pastor Mike Whitacre. After the funeral, the burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery North. Sanders Priebe Funeral Care has been given the responsibility of providing care. Donations in memory of Marilyn Davidson can be made to the Whitesville Christian Church or the Marilyn Davidson Athletic Scholarship fund at South Montgomery High School. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift. Visit www.SandersFuneralCare.com in order to post your condolences and memories online.

