Dead – Death – Obituary News : Russ Nicholson’s Death: Bio, Age, Career, and Family

Remembering Russ Nicholson: The Fantasy Illustrator

How Did Russ Nicholson Die?

The art world was saddened by the news of the passing of Russ Nicholson, a famous illustrator and well-known fantasy artist on May 17, 2023. Original Oldhammer Artwork posted the death news of the artist in the following statement:

With the greatest sadness, we have to report the passing of Russ Nicholson. Russ was an incredibly talented artist who brought to life many fantasy worlds and worked on both Games Workshop and the Fighting Fantasy franchises including the very First FF book The Warlock of Firetop Mountain. Thank you so much for doing what you did. He had produced excellent work for Hogshead’s Warhammer FRP line.

Who was Russ Nicholson?

Russ Nicholson was a famous fantasy artist who created amazing artworks for game books, fantasy games, and fantasy-related magazines. He attended Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Scotland, which later became part of Dundee University. In the 1970s, he relocated to England, where he stayed for the rest of his life with the exception of a brief stint in Papua New Guinea.

Russ Nicholson’s Career

Russ Nicholson contributed to numerous important gaming-related products, including The Warlock of Firetop Mountain, the first in the illustrated series of Fighting Fantasy gamebooks by Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone; he went on to illustrate 16 more in the series. Additionally, he drew the illustrations for various creatures in the UK’s original contribution to the first edition of the Fiend Folio Advanced Dungeons. He also designed artwork for Dragons game book, the six originally published “episodes” of “The Fabled Lands” by Dave Morris and Jamie Thomson, as well as numerous Games Workshop items, such as Warhammer Fantasy Battle, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, Warhammer 40,000 in their magazine White Dwarf.

Over the course of more than 40 years, Russ Nicholson worked for numerous organizations and publishers, including Puffin, Pan, Collins, Hodder & Stoughton, TSR, Games Workshop, Hoggshead Publishing, DC Thomson, Le Grimoire, and Scriptarium. Over twenty nations have produced his works. He also taught art at the collegiate level for a long time. Additionally, he created the False Weavers album cover for the Santa Cruz anarcho-folk punk group Blackbird Raum.

Russ Nicholson Cause of Death

Russ Nicholson passed away suddenly, leaving the entire art world in deep sorrow. His cause of death was not immediately released. Fighting Fantasy Gamebooks also announced this sad news on its social media page, and the statement reads:

We were shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Russ Nicholson, the first artist to bring the world of Fighting Fantasy to life. A tribute will follow soon, but for now, our thoughts are with his family and friends, and all those who were inspired by his astonishing work. RIP, Russ.

Russ’ friends, family members, and co-workers have paid their heartfelt condolences on social media after the news of Russ’ demise broke out. Our thoughts are with Russ’ family during this difficult time. His family will announce the funeral arrangement of Russ in the near future.

