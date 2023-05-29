Dead – Death – Obituary News : Russian artist Ilya Kabakov dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Russian-American Artist Ilya Kabakov Passes Away at 89

The art world has lost a visionary as Russian-American artist Ilya Kabakov has passed away at the age of 89. The Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation announced his death on social media, stating that he passed away surrounded by his loved ones just shy of his 90th year. The foundation did not specify where the artist lived or died. Kabakov spent his life imagining utopia, and his work was known for mocking the Soviet way of life while focusing on daily life in Russia, which earned him international fame.

Private Funeral Service and Public Memorial Service to Follow

The Kabakov family will hold a private funeral service, followed by a public memorial service in several weeks, according to the foundation. They also requested that well-wishers donate to the Ship of Tolerance, a collective artwork started by Kabakov that aims to promote peace and understanding between nations.

Pompidou Centre to Hold Exhibition in Paris

The Pompidou Centre in Paris, where Kabakov exhibited his vast work This Is Where We Live in 1995, said that he had been essential for over 70 years, and that they would hold an exhibition on him next year.

Life and Work of Ilya Kabakov

Born in 1933 in Dnipropetrovsk, then in the Soviet Union but now known as Dnipro in Ukraine, Kabakov painted and drew in Moscow from the 1950s to 1980s. He began working with trained pianist Emilia in 1989, and the two married in 1992, the same year they moved to New York.

Together, they covered the 13,500 square metres (145,000 square feet) of Paris’ Grand Palais in their vast installation The Strange City in 2014. Kabakov and Emilia were inseparable from then on, and they were awarded the French title of Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters and won the Oskar Kokoschka, Praemium Imperiale, and El Greco prizes for their life’s work, among others.

Honorary Memberships

They were also made honorary members of Vienna’s university of arts, Moscow’s academy of arts, Paris’ Sorbonne university, and the University of Bern in Switzerland.

Final Thoughts

Ilya Kabakov was a visionary artist who spent his life imagining utopia. His installations focusing on daily life in Russia and mocking the Soviet way of life earned him international fame. Kabakov’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists and art lovers alike.

