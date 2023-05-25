Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking News: Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Pyotr Kucherenko, Passes Away Suddenly and Mysteriously

The sudden and mysterious death of Pyotr Kucherenko has left the people of Russia in shock. Pyotr, who was the Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, was also a renowned Professor of the Department of municipal law at the RUDN Law Institute, and a Doctor of Law in Moscow. His unexpected death after returning from a business trip to Cuba has left people with many assumptions about his sudden demise.

Pyotr Kucherenko was on a government trip to Cuba when he suddenly fell ill on the plane. As his condition was critical, the plane made an emergency landing in the Russian town of Mineralnye Vody. A team of doctors rushed to provide medical attention, but unfortunately, he could not be saved. The Ministry announced his death in a brief press release, leaving his loved ones and the people of Russia curious about the cause of his death.

As the autopsy findings are yet to come, many assumptions are being made, and some sources claim that Pyotr was going through a phase of distress and was taking antidepressants and tranquilizers. However, these reports are dismissed by the Ministry. His family, including his wife, Diana Gurtskaya, a blind pop singer, and his teenage son, are devastated by his sudden passing.

The academic community of Russia is shattered by the loss of Pyotr Kucherenko, who made invaluable contributions to the field of law and education. He had a remarkable career with numerous achievements, and his passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. Pyotr was just 46 years old.

It is also reported that Pyotr was traveling with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Andrei Guskov, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for Latin America. The Ministry is also sending condolences to his family, and the people of Russia are paying tribute to his remarkable career and invaluable contribution to the country.

In conclusion, Pyotr Kucherenko’s sudden and mysterious death has left the academic community and the people of Russia in shock. As we await the autopsy findings, we send our prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will always be remembered, and he will be missed by all.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Pyotr Kucherenko Death Reason? Russian Deputy Minister Died of Illness 2023/