Dead – Death – Obituary News : Russian Sub’s Self-Inflicted Torpedo Death

The Tragic Sinking of the Kursk Submarine

The Kursk Submarine

More than 20 years ago, the K-141 Russian Navy Oscar II submarine, commonly known as the Kursk, sank tragically during a dummy torpedo-firing training exercise. The submarine was one of the largest ever built and was completed just after the collapse of the Soviet Union. All 118 sailors on board died as a result of a series of explosions that ripped through the boat.

The Cause of the Sinking

According to a report from The Marine Technology News, one of the torpedoes released hydrogen peroxide into the fuel system, causing an initial explosion. The hydrogen peroxide used as an oxidizer for the torpedo’s engine escaped into the torpedo casing, where it catalytically decomposed on the metals and oxides present, yielding steam and oxygen. This resulted in an overpressure that ruptured the kerosene fuel tank and caused a second, larger explosion equivalent to 3-7 tons of TNT.

The massive secondary explosion blew large pieces of debris back through the submarine, resulting in a series of catastrophes that ultimately led to the death of all sailors on board.

The Complexity of Submarine Construction and Operation

The incident underscores the complexity and fragility associated with attack submarine construction and operation. Successful missions rely upon an interwoven mix of complex technological variables, including navigation, propulsion, sensors such as sonar, and weaponry. Any kind of torpedo or undersea-fired weapon requires a small, controlled explosion to propel the weapon into the air from beneath the surface, which is not without risk.

The Impact on Submarine Design and Engineering

It is likely that the tragedy of the Kursk informed subsequent Russian engineering and design work on submarines. The design and engineering of Russia’s newest Yasen-class submarine, a large guided missile submarine first introduced in 2013, may have been heavily influenced by complications discovered on the Kursk during the investigation.

According to a report on the Yasen class from the Federation of American Scientists, the submarines have remote-controlled torpedoes with a quick-loading device. This suggests that weapons operations were automated, computerized, or at least technically consistent in part to increase safety. The improved computer-controlled torpedo system also massively increases the speed of attack.

The FAS paper states, “Two torpedo tubes are designed for firing remote-controlled torpedoes with very high accuracy. The computer-controlled torpedo system is provided with a quick-loading device. It takes only 15 seconds to prepare stand-by torpedo tubes for firing: The first salvo is fired within two minutes and the second within five minutes.”

The Human Toll of the Kursk Sinking

Part of the findings from the investigation into the Kursk sinking included a tragic yet humanizing story about one sailor who survived the initial explosion and then died in the dark sometime later after having written notes on the bodies of his comrades.

The Kursk sinking was a devastating tragedy that highlighted the risks associated with submarine construction and operation. However, it also led to advancements in submarine design and engineering that have increased safety and efficiency in modern submarines.

