Dead – Death – Obituary News : Russian tourist killed by shark in Egypt while shouting ‘Papa’

Tragic Shark Attack in Hurghada Resort Leaves Tourist Dead

A horrifying incident took place in the Hurghada resort in Egypt when a 23-year-old Russian tourist was mauled to death by a shark. The incident took place on Dream Beach, and tourists on the shore were horrified as they watched the man being wounded before being hauled under the water by the predator.

The man, identified as Vladimir Popov, had moved to the resort with his father several months ago. His father was left with no choice but to watch the attack, which was also filmed from the shore. In the video, the man can be heard frantically shouting “Papa, Papa” as he was hunted by the shark, who had been circling him before striking.

Despite his desperate attempts to swim back to shore, the man was attacked by the shark while still in deeper waters. Traumatized onlookers screamed for him to swim away, but he was unable to escape the predator. His heartbroken girlfriend managed to escape, but he was not so lucky.

The shark was seen circling around the man with its fin and tail in view, before going for another attack and locking its jaws around him. The man’s head appeared above the water for the final time, while the shark’s body was seen wriggling under the water as it appeared to eat his body before dragging it further down.

The death of the man from a shark attack was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russian tourists have been warned to stay vigilant in the popular resort and ensure they follow the instructions and prohibitions of hotel staff.

The incident has left tourists on the shore traumatized, with many expressing shock and horror at the attack. An anonymous female Russian tourist said that she immediately felt that it was a shark and started shouting to warn others. Another witness said that the girl who was with the man screamed very loudly on the beach, and she was so shocked that she didn’t know where they took her.

Shark attacks are rare, but they do happen. Experts say that the risk of shark attacks can be reduced by following a few simple guidelines, such as avoiding swimming in areas where sharks are known to be present, swimming in groups, and avoiding wearing shiny jewelry or brightly colored clothing that may attract sharks.

In the wake of this tragic incident, it is important that tourists in Hurghada take extra precautions to ensure their safety. The loss of a young life is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that lurk in the ocean, and it is up to all of us to take responsibility for our own safety when swimming in the sea.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Russian tourist shouts ‘Papa’ as he is mauled to death by shark in Egypt/