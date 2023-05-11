Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rutherford Elks Lodge Mourns Loss of David Schmidt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering David Schmidt

On May 10, 2023, the Masonic Lodge received the shocking news of the passing of their former PER, David Schmidt (2005-2006). David had disappeared without a trace the previous year, leaving his family and friends in a state of disbelief. We extend our sincerest condolences to David’s loved ones during this difficult time.

A Beloved Member of the Lodge

David Schmidt was the son of an Esquire in the Lodge and the brother of member Laura Schmidt-Davis. He was a cherished member of the Lodge community and will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep Ann and Laura, as well as the rest of their family, in your thoughts and prayers.

A Life of Service

David Schmidt passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 96. He had previously lived in Melrose, Massachusetts, and Port Charlotte, Florida. He will be honored with a memorial service at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where we will pay tribute to his time spent serving our nation.

Memorial Service Details

For those unable to attend the service, information regarding David’s obituary and the service can be found on the website beersandstory.com. Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, David Schmidt.

