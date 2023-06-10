Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rwandan Genocide Hero Damas Gisimba Passes at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Damas Gisimba: The Hero Who Saved Hundreds During the Rwandan Genocide

Damas Gisimba, a Rwandan humanitarian who sheltered and saved the lives of hundreds of people during the Rwandan genocide, passed away on Sunday at the age of 61. His death has left a deep impact on the community, who remember him as a selfless and courageous individual.

The Rwandan Genocide

The Rwandan Genocide occurred in 1994, when extremist Hutus targeted Tutsis and moderate Hutus, resulting in the death of around 800,000 people in just 100 days. The genocide was sparked by the assassination of President Juvénal Habyarimana, a Hutu, in April 1994.

During this time of great turmoil, Damas Gisimba provided a safe haven for hundreds of people who were targeted by the Hutu extremists. He sheltered them in his orphanage, the Centre Christus, and provided them with food, water, and medical care.

The Centre Christus

The Centre Christus was a small orphanage located in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. It was founded by Damas Gisimba in 1985 and was home to around 30 children at the time of the genocide.

As the genocide began to escalate, Gisimba opened the doors of the orphanage to anyone who needed a safe place to stay. He sheltered not only children but also adults who were being targeted by the Hutu extremists. At the peak of the crisis, the Centre Christus housed more than 400 people.

Gisimba’s Courage

Gisimba’s decision to open his orphanage to anyone who needed help was a courageous one. He risked his own life and the lives of those he cared for by sheltering Tutsis and moderate Hutus, who were being hunted down by the Hutu extremists.

Gisimba’s bravery did not go unnoticed. The orphanage was attacked multiple times by the Hutu militia, who were determined to kill everyone inside. Gisimba and those he sheltered were able to fend off the attackers, but it was a constant battle.

The Legacy of Damas Gisimba

The legacy of Damas Gisimba will live on for generations to come. His selflessness and courage during the Rwandan genocide saved the lives of hundreds of people and inspired countless others to act in the face of adversity.

Gisimba’s work did not end with the genocide. He continued to run the Centre Christus and provide a home for orphans until his death. He also founded a school and a vocational training center, which have helped to educate and empower young people in Rwanda.

The Importance of Remembering

The Rwandan genocide is a dark chapter in human history. It serves as a reminder of the consequences of hate and intolerance.

Remembering the heroic actions of individuals like Damas Gisimba is important because it helps us to understand the power of human compassion and the impact that one person can have on the world.

Gisimba’s legacy is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the ability of one person to make a difference. His actions during the Rwandan genocide will never be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire future generations to stand up against hate and injustice.

In Conclusion

Damas Gisimba was a true hero who risked his life to save the lives of others. His legacy will continue to inspire people around the world to act with courage and compassion, even in the face of great adversity.

His passing is a great loss to the community, but his memory will live on forever.

