Former Rwandan Lieutenant Colonel Dies in Niger After Appeal for Medical Assistance in UK Goes Unanswered

Tharcisse Muvunyi, a former lieutenant colonel convicted of inciting genocide in Rwanda in 1994, has died in Niger after an appeal for medical assistance in Britain went unanswered, his lawyer said on Saturday. Muvunyi was in the Rwandan army when ruling Hutu majority extremists killed more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and Hutu moderates in 100 days.

Conviction and Imprisonment

Muvunyi was arrested in the United Kingdom and sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2010 for his role in the genocide. He was freed two years later after serving his time. However, his involvement in the genocide continued to haunt him, and he lived in a safe house in Tanzania on his release in 2012.

Move to Niger

In 2021, Muvunyi moved to Niger, where he lived in a house with seven others who had also been tried for their roles in the genocide. He had been sick for weeks before his death.

Medical Emergency

On May 6, Muvunyi was found unconscious at home and taken to the hospital for brain scans, which were never completed. He was discharged on May 10. Six days later, his lawyer filed a request with the United Nations for Muvunyi’s medical evacuation to the UK, as he needed urgent medical care. However, she did not receive a response from the UN.

Death in Niger

Muvunyi’s lawyer, Abbe Jolles, told Reuters that Muvunyi was found dead in the shower by one of his housemates. His death has raised questions about the responsibility of the UK and the UN in providing medical assistance to individuals who have been convicted of serious crimes.

Conclusion

Tharcisse Muvunyi’s death highlights the need for better medical care for individuals who have been convicted of serious crimes. While Muvunyi was convicted of inciting genocide, his right to medical care should not have been denied. The UK and the UN have a responsibility to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their past actions, receive the necessary medical care.

