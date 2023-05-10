Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rwandan National Dies at Nairobi Bus Stop

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigation into the Sudden Death of a Rwandan National at a Bus Stop in Nairobi

On Saturday, May 6th, 2019, the sudden death of a female Rwandan national at a waiting bay of a bus stop in Muthurwa, Nairobi, caught the attention of the public. Dancila Niharabimana’s lifeless body was discovered by touts while seated at the waiting bay with a piece of luggage next to it. A tout noticed that she was motionless and went to check on her, only to find her dead.

The lady was unaccompanied at the time of her death, and police used a passport found in her pocket to identify her. The officers informed the Rwandan Embassy of the occurrence in a bid to trace her family. The police have opened an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of death and circumstances surrounding her death.

The death of Dancila Niharabimana comes amidst a similar incident where a 68-year-old man died while travelling to Machakos county near Kibwezi town along the Mombasa highway. The passengers discovered that he was motionless as the bus approached Kibwezi township. The body of the deceased was taken to Kibwezi mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The sudden deaths of the two individuals have raised concerns about the safety of public transportation in Kenya. The country has been grappling with the issue of road accidents that have claimed hundreds of lives every year. The government has been urged to take stringent measures to improve road safety, including the implementation of stricter traffic rules and regulations, road maintenance, and the provision of better emergency response services.

The incident has also highlighted the need for better documentation of foreigners visiting Kenya. The police were able to identify Dancila Niharabimana using the passport found in her pocket. However, it is unclear whether the authorities had any record of her entry into the country or the purpose of her visit. The incident underscores the importance of proper documentation of foreign visitors to ensure their safety and to enable the authorities to trace their families in the event of an emergency.

The sudden death of Dancila Niharabimana has left many questions unanswered. The police investigation is ongoing, and the cause of her death is yet to be determined. The incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to take care of oneself and others while travelling. It is also a call to action for the government, stakeholders, and individuals to work together to improve road safety and enhance emergency response services to prevent such incidents from happening again.

News Source : Tuko.co.ke – Kenya news.

Source Link :Nairobi: Rwandan National Dies at Muthurwa Stage While Waiting to Board Vehicle/