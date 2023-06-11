Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ryan Dunn Dies in Fatal Car Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ryan Dunn Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Dedicated Soldier and Devoted Father

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Ryan Dunn, who tragically died in a car accident. Ryan was the cherished only child of Robert Dunn and Elizabeth (Faria) Dunn, and he leaves behind his two children, Jameson and Marina, as well as his companion Dana Hopwood and her daughter Kaylee. He is also survived by his sister Shauna (Dunn) Baker, his brother Joshua Treeful, and his niece and nephew Sierra and Jack Baker.

A Life of Service

Ryan was a devoted soldier who played a crucial role in Operation Enduring Freedom, executing over 600 humanitarian and combat patrols. His bravery and unwavering drive ensured that the task at hand was accomplished, and his fellow soldiers relied on him as a dependable member of the platoon.

After his military service, Ryan worked as a Correctional Officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Corrections for eight years. His coworkers spoke highly of him as a trustworthy friend and colleague, and he took pride in his job and the opportunity to serve his community.

A Family Man

Despite his demanding career, Ryan always made time for his family, especially his children. He found incredible joy and contentment in spending time with them, and his love for them was evident to all who knew him.

He is also survived by his grandmother Barbara (Viens) Emond of Fall River, as well as a large number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ryan was proud of his Fall River roots and cherished his family connections.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Ryan’s passing has deeply saddened all who knew him. He will be remembered for his dedication to serving others, his unwavering bravery, and his love for his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children, his partner, and his entire family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Ryan Dunn. You will be deeply missed.

