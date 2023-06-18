Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ryan Widmer’s Mother Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death and Children’s Involvement

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ryan Widmer Mother Autopsy Report: Findings and Implications

The Controversial Ryan Widmer Case

The Ryan Widmer case has been a topic of intense media scrutiny for many years. In 2008, Widmer was convicted of murdering his wife, Sarah Widmer, who was found dead in their bathtub. The case has been fiercely contested, with many people claiming that Widmer was wrongly convicted.

Several years later, Widmer’s mother, Jill Widmer, died under questionable circumstances, leading some to suspect that her death was connected to Sarah Widmer’s murder.

The Autopsy Report

The release of Jill Widmer’s autopsy report has shed some light on the mystery surrounding her death. According to the report, there was no sign of foul play or trauma, putting to rest any murder conjecture. This is a significant development, as many people suspected that Jill Widmer’s death was connected to her daughter-in-law’s murder.

Additionally, the report revealed that Jill Widmer had a history of high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which are risk factors for coronary artery disease. The autopsy report found that she had a 70% blockage in one of her arteries, which may have caused her heart to stop. This suggests that her death was not unexpected but caused by natural causes.

Implications for the Case

The publication of the autopsy report has provided closure to Jill Widmer’s family and the larger community. It has also addressed concerns about Ryan Widmer’s suitability as a father. Jill Widmer was the legal guardian of her two grandchildren, who lived with her when she died. After her death, their biological father, Ryan Widmer, was granted custody of the children. The report validates Ryan Widmer’s suitability as a father, but it does not address whether he was culpable for his wife’s death.

The Widmer case has been the source of considerable debate and discussion for many years, and it seems unlikely that it will be settled anytime soon. However, the release of Jill Widmer’s autopsy report has provided some clarity and answers to the concerns surrounding her death.

