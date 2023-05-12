Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rynn William Passes Away – Updates on Obituary

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rynn William Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rynn William at Omagh Hospital, where she spent her final days. Rynn resided at number 30 Watson Park before she peacefully passed away. She was a beloved wife to Janet, a devoted mother to Emma (Caolan) and Stephen (Victoria), a cherished sister to June, and a devoted nephew to Rose. Her passing has left a void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved her.

A Place of Rest and Privacy

Armstrong’s Funeral Home is a place where privacy and discretion are maintained to the highest degree. Visitors are welcome to pay their respects to the deceased on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-9 pm. We invite you to join us in celebrating Rynn’s life on these days. Your loved ones, including family and friends, are always welcome at Armstrong’s Funeral Home.

A Ceremony of Thanksgiving for Rynn’s Life

A ceremony of thanksgiving for Rynn’s life will be held on Sunday at 2:30 pm at Lislimnaghan Parish Church. We will always hold Rynn in grateful remembrance. Following the ceremony, Rynn’s mortal remains will be laid to rest in the cemetery adjacent to the church where she regularly attended services.

Donations to the Palliative Care Unit at Omagh Hospital

We appreciate your thoughtfulness; however, we kindly request that flowers be given to the family only. In lieu of flowers, the family may ask for donations to be made to the Palliative Care unit at Omagh Hospital. If you prefer to pay by check or money order, please make it payable to “Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors.”

Rynn’s passing has left a void in the lives of everyone who knew her. We will always cherish her memory and the impact she had on our lives. Rest in peace, Rynn William.

