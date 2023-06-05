Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ryuichi Sakamoto: Age, Bio, Wife, Parents, Net Worth 2023 & More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ryuichi Sakamoto was a prolific Japanese composer, record producer, and actor who left a lasting impact on the music industry. He was born on January 17, 1952, in Tokyo, Japan, and died on March 28, 2023, at the age of 71. Sakamoto was a Capricorn and had a keen interest in world musical traditions, especially Japanese, Indian, and African. He studied ethnomusicology with the aim of becoming a researcher in that field.

Sakamoto pursued a wide range of musical styles as a solo artist and as a member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). He co-founded YMO in 1978 with his bandmates Haruomi Hoson and Yukihiro Takahashi. Together, they influenced and developed various genres of electronic music. Sakamoto achieved his first big break as a co-founder of YMO in 1978.

He pursued a solo career in 1978, releasing the experimental electronic fusion album Thousand Knives. Two years later, he released the album B-2 Unit, which included the song “Riot in Lagos,” instrumental in the development of electro and hip-hop music. Sakamoto recorded several solo albums and collaborated with various international artists, including David Sylvian, Carsten Nicolai, Youssou N’Dour, and Fennesz.

As a film score composer, Sakamoto won an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Grammy, and 2 Golden Globes. His most successful work as a film composer was The Last Emperor (1987), for which he earned acclaim. He also composed music for films like The Sheltering Sky (1990), Little Buddha (1993), and The Revenant (2015). He occasionally worked as a composer and scriptwriter for anime and video games.

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983) marked Sakamoto’s debut as an actor and score composer. The title track from it was adapted into the single “Forbidden Colors,” which became an international hit. In 2009, he received the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French Ministry of Culture for his contribution to music.

Sakamoto was married three times. He had a daughter from his first marriage, and he married the popular Japanese pianist and singer Akiko Yano in 1982. Yano and Sakamoto raised a daughter, J-pop singer Mia Sakamoto. They divorced in August 2006, 14 years after their mutual decision to live apart.

Sakamoto was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and colon cancer in 2021. He continued to work on new music in his home studio as health permitted despite being treated for cancer in June 2020. Record label Avex announced his death in a statement on Twitter on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The statement added that Sakamoto lived with music until his last moments.

According to information available online, Sakamoto’s net worth was approximately $68 million. He was a Japanese composer, record producer, and actor by profession. Sakamoto’s parents’ names are Kazuki Sakamoto (father) and Hiroko (mother). There isn’t much information online about Sakamoto’s parents other than their names. The names of his siblings and their occupations are under review.

In conclusion, Ryuichi Sakamoto was a celebrated musician, composer, and actor who influenced and developed various genres of electronic music. He achieved great success as a film score composer and won several awards for his work. He had a keen interest in world musical traditions, which he explored through his studies. Sakamoto’s contribution to music will always be remembered and celebrated.

