Dead – Death – Obituary News : “S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dies at 46 from Heart Issues”

The music industry was left in shock when news of Paul Cattermole’s sudden death broke out earlier this year. The 46-year-old S Club 7 star was found dead on April 6 in his ground floor flat in Wareham, Dorset, just months ahead of the band’s reunion tour. The death certificate recently revealed that Paul had died from ‘multiple heart issues’, including a cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischaemia, severe coronary artery atheroma, and intraplaque haemorrhage.

According to The British Heart Foundation, an arrhythmia is an abnormal heart rhythm that can affect the body’s ability to function. Meanwhile, myocardial ischemia occurs when blood flow to the heart is reduced, preventing the heart muscle from receiving enough oxygen. These conditions can be life-threatening and require immediate medical attention.

Paul’s death was confirmed by his mother Linda, who informed the coroner. The news left his bandmates and fans devastated, especially his former girlfriend and fellow band member Hannah Spearritt. The couple dated on and off from 2001 to 2015 and had rekindled their romance briefly in 2015 before finally going their separate ways.

Hannah has since expressed her grief and devastation over Paul’s death, admitting that she “can’t stop crying” and finding it hard to process the loss. She has stepped down from the upcoming S Club 7 reunion tour to focus on her grief. Meanwhile, the remaining members of the band have rebranded themselves as ‘S Club’ and will continue with the tour as a five-piece, dedicating it to Paul.

The Good Times Tour, as it is now called, will be a tribute to Paul, who was known for his song ‘Good Times.’ The band members have shared their memories of Paul and how much he meant to them, with Jo O’Meara saying that Paul would light up any room with his humor and love. They also expressed their disbelief and sadness over his sudden death, with Tina Barrett saying that it’s hard to process right now.

Despite their grief, the band members are determined to carry on with the tour and keep Paul’s memory alive. Rachel Stevens said that Paul was involved in everything they planned, and they will continue to share his memory with fans. The outpouring of support and love from fans has been heartwarming for the band, who are grateful for the messages they have received.

Paul’s death is a tragic loss for the music industry, and it highlights the importance of taking care of one’s heart health. The multiple heart issues that led to his death could have been prevented with proper medical attention and care. It is a reminder that heart health is crucial and should not be taken for granted, especially for those in the music industry who are often subject to high-stress levels and demanding schedules.

In memory of Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 will continue to bring joy and music to their fans, honoring his legacy and the good times they shared together.

