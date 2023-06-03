Dead – Death – Obituary News : “S.Giuliano earthquake victim honored by new school”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New School Named After Carmela Ciniglio

On June 6, the small town of Colletorto paid tribute to Carmela Ciniglio, a beloved teacher who tragically lost her life in the collapse of the “Jovine” school in San Giuliano di Puglia on October 31, years prior. The town announced that the new primary and lower secondary school would be named in her honor.

A Life Dedicated to Education

Carmela Ciniglio was a dedicated educator who spent her entire career teaching children. She was known for her kindness, patience, and the passion she brought to her work. She believed that every child had the potential to learn and grow, and she worked tirelessly to ensure that her students received the best possible education.

Carmela was born and raised in Colletorto, and she always remained deeply connected to her hometown. She began her teaching career in San Giuliano di Puglia, where she quickly became a beloved figure in the community. She was known for her ability to connect with her students and her unwavering commitment to their success.

A Tragic Loss

The collapse of the “Jovine” school in San Giuliano di Puglia was a tragedy that shook the entire country. The earthquake that struck the region on October 31, years prior, caused the school to crumble, killing 27 people, including 18 children. Carmela Ciniglio was among the victims.

The loss of Carmela was a devastating blow to her family, friends, and the entire community. She was a beloved teacher who had touched the lives of countless students and their families. Her passing was felt deeply by all who knew her.

A Fitting Tribute

In honor of Carmela’s legacy, the town of Colletorto decided to name its new primary and lower secondary school after her. The decision was a unanimous one, and it was met with widespread approval from the community.

The new school will be a fitting tribute to Carmela’s life and work. It will provide a modern, state-of-the-art learning environment for the children of Colletorto, and it will reflect the values that Carmela held dear. The school will be a place where every child is valued and supported, where education is seen as a pathway to a brighter future, and where the memory of Carmela Ciniglio will continue to inspire and uplift future generations.

A Lasting Legacy

The naming of the new school after Carmela Ciniglio is a powerful symbol of the lasting impact that she had on her community. Her dedication to education, her love for her students, and her unwavering commitment to excellence will continue to inspire and guide future generations.

For the people of Colletorto, the new school will be much more than a building. It will be a living memorial to a beloved teacher, a place where her memory will be honored and her legacy will be celebrated. It will be a testament to the power of education to transform lives and to the enduring spirit of a community that refuses to forget its heroes.

In Conclusion

The naming of the new school in Colletorto after Carmela Ciniglio is a fitting tribute to a remarkable woman. Her life was dedicated to education, and her impact on her students and her community was immeasurable. The new school will be a testament to her legacy, and it will serve as a reminder of the power of education to change lives. Carmela Ciniglio will never be forgotten, and her memory will continue to inspire and uplift future generations.

News Source : Morano

Source Link :New school named after a teacher who died in the earthquake of S.Giuliano/