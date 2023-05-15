Dead – Death – Obituary News : S.L. Shyam, Kalakaumudi bureau chief, dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad Demise of Senior Journalist and Bureau Chief of Kalakaumudi, S.L. Shyam

Tragedy struck the world of journalism on Monday, as Senior Journalist and Bureau Chief of Kalakaumudi, S.L. Shyam passed away. The news of his untimely demise has left the entire industry in shock and mourning. Mr. Shyam had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram when he breathed his last. He was a resident of ‘Nandanam,’ Marygiri Road, Kudappanakunnu, and is survived by his wife, Indu, and son, Madhavan.

A Career Spanning Several Years

Mr. Shyam had a long and illustrious career in the field of journalism. He had worked with several newspapers such as Deepika, Rashtra Deepika, Mangalam, Thrissur Express, and Big News. He was known for his exceptional writing skills and his ability to report on complex issues with ease. He had also served as the secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, where he had contributed significantly to the growth and development of the organization.

A Loss to the Industry

The news of Mr. Shyam’s death has come as a shock to the entire journalism fraternity. He was widely respected and admired for his dedication and commitment to his profession. His passing away is a huge loss not just to his family and friends but also to the industry as a whole.

Condolences Pour In

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and the Leader of the Opposition, V. D. Satheesan, have condoled the death of Mr. Shyam. They have expressed their deep sorrow and offered their condolences to his family and friends. Several other prominent personalities from the field of journalism and politics have also expressed their grief and sadness at his passing away.

The Final Goodbye

The cremation of Mr. Shyam was held at the Santhikavadam crematorium in the evening. The final rites were attended by his family, friends, and colleagues from the industry. The body was also kept at the Press Club for the public to pay their last respects.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Mr. Shyam may no longer be with us, but his legacy will live on forever. He was a journalist par excellence, who had dedicated his entire life to the pursuit of truth and justice. His contribution to the field of journalism will always be remembered, and he will continue to inspire generations of journalists to come.

In Conclusion

The death of S.L. Shyam is a huge loss to the journalism fraternity and the society at large. His contributions to the field of journalism will always be remembered and cherished. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

