Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Sacramento Zoo Mourns Death of African Lion Kamau”

Sacramento Zoo’s African Lion Kamau Dies at 16

The Sacramento Zoo announced on Saturday that their 16-year-old African lion, Kamau, had passed away due to declining health attributed to his advanced age. The zoo had previously withdrawn Kamau from exhibit due to worsening gastrointestinal problems and a decreased interest in food.

African Lions in Captivity

While African lions can live up to 25 years in captivity, they typically live 10 to 15 years, according to the zoo. Kamau had arrived at the Sacramento Zoo in 2008 from the San Diego Zoo and had fathered a litter of cubs in 2014. In 2019, the zoo had built a larger habitat for Kamau and his mate, Cleo.

Kamau’s Legacy

The zoo announced that Kamau was adored by many over the years and that they appreciate the love and support of their zoo family. Kamau had been a beloved member of the Sacramento Zoo community and had brought joy to visitors over the years. He will be greatly missed.

Zoo Conservation Efforts

The Sacramento Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species, such as African lions, and works to educate the public about the importance of protecting wildlife and their habitats. The loss of Kamau serves as a reminder of the need for continued conservation efforts to ensure the survival of these majestic animals.

Conclusion

The passing of Kamau is a sad event for the Sacramento Zoo and the community. However, his legacy will live on through the memories of those who had the pleasure of seeing him and the conservation efforts of the zoo. Rest in peace, Kamau.

