Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sacramento Zoo’s Kamau, 16, Passes Away: African Lion Mourned

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sacramento Zoo’s beloved African Lion, Kamau, Dies at the Age of 16

Kamau, a popular African lion at the Sacramento Zoo, passed away over the weekend at the age of 16. The Sacramento Zoo announced his passing in a press release, stating that Kamau was almost 17 when he was euthanized due to his declining health. According to zoo officials, Kamau’s lifespan was considered elderly for his species, and the staff had been doing everything possible to make him comfortable in his “golden years.”

The Sacramento Zoo, in collaboration with veterinary specialists from UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, had been closely monitoring Kamau’s health. Unfortunately, the lion had developed gastrointestinal problems that worsened with a decreased interest in food. Despite several medical treatments, Kamau’s condition did not improve, and the decision to euthanize him was made to prevent further suffering.

Kamau had been a beloved resident of the Sacramento Zoo since 2008 when he came from the San Diego Zoo. Over the years, he had become a favorite among the zoo-goers, who were drawn to his impressive roar. His habitat was doubled in size in 2019, and he was given a glass viewing wall that allowed guests to get up close to him and his mate, Cleo. In 2014, Kamau became a father to a litter of cubs, making him a significant contributor to the lion population in captivity.

The Sacramento Zoo staff is deeply saddened by Kamau’s passing and expressed their appreciation for the love and support of their zoo family. They also reassured the public that 18-year-old Cleo, Kamau’s mate, is doing well and being closely monitored by the staff to ensure her wellbeing.

In conclusion, the loss of Kamau is a significant loss for the Sacramento Zoo and the community. Kamau was a beloved member of the zoo, and his passing has left a void. However, the zoo staff is committed to providing the best care for the remaining animals and will continue to educate and inspire visitors about the importance of wildlife conservation. Kamau’s legacy will live on, and he will always be remembered as a fierce and majestic king of the Sacramento Zoo.

Sacramento Zoo’s African lion Kamau the African lion Lion dies at Sacramento Zoo Sacramento Zoo’s animal conservation African wildlife preservation

News Source : https://www.14news.com

Source Link :Sacramento Zoo’s African lion Kamau dies at 16 years old/