Remembering Bill Harbour: A Tribute to an Important Historical Figure

Introduction

It is with deep sorrow that we must inform you of the passing of one of our members, Bill Harbour. He passed away on June 6th at the age of 84 years old. This news has given us a great deal of sadness, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family during this time of loss. Bill was an important historical figure, and his contributions to our organization will be greatly missed.

A Life of Service

Bill joined our group in 2019 after migrating to the United States from Spain. His move brought him closer to the organization’s objective, and he quickly became an integral part of our community. He would attend club meetings on Sunday evenings and engage in polite conversation with locals and other members throughout the day. He was also known for taking long walks throughout the day.

Bill’s life was one of service, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many people in our community. His passing has left a void in our organization that will be difficult to fill.

A Memorial Service in Honor of Bill

In honor of Bill’s life and contributions, a memorial service will be held on Monday, June 26. The funeral procession will commence at his apartment at 2:40 and proceed to the Burnley Crematorium at 3:15. Following the viewing, a memorial service will be held at the Ightenleigh to pay tribute to Bill’s memory.

Any generous contributions that are received will be split between the Pendleside Hospice and the British Heart Foundation. Both organizations will benefit greatly from this, and it ensures that all of their requirements are met.

Conclusion

Bill Harbour was an important historical figure who touched the lives of many people in our community. His passing has left us with a great deal of sadness, but we take comfort in knowing that his contributions will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family during this time of loss, and we hope that they find comfort in the memories of Bill’s life and service.

