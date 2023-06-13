Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Billy Grey Death, Obituary

The news of Billy Grey’s passing came as a complete shock to all of us at Ability Fitness Center. As one of the founding members, his presence and contributions were invaluable to the growth and success of our facility. We will deeply miss him.

A Dedicated Member of the Community

Billy Grey was not only a founding member of the AFC, but he was also a dedicated member of the community. He and his wife, Shannon, organized an annual golf tournament to collect donations for our organization, as well as a monthly event to raise funds for our facilities. His life was marked by qualities of modesty, humor, and a genuine affection for his family, friends, and community.

A Lasting Legacy

Billy’s contributions to the foundation of Ability Fitness Center will never be forgotten. The outstanding center that he helped construct will continue to benefit our customers for generations to come. His life may have been cut short, but the love we have for him and the memories we shared will last forever.

Our Deepest Sympathies

We extend our sincere sympathies to Billy Grey’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We apologize for any trouble this news may cause and offer our deepest condolences. Billy’s presence will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on through the AFC and the community he so dearly loved.

