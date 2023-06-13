Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Sad News: Easton Ray Lollar Passes Away – Condolences”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Easton Lollar: A Tribute to a Talented Nobody Customs Technician

It is with a heavy heart and a shattered heart that we have to tell you that our Nobody family has suffered the loss of one of our very own members. At Nobody Customs, one of our fantastic body shop technicians was a man by the name of Easton Ray Lollar.

Easton was a young man with an incredible amount of talent for his age and put his whole heart into everything he did. His father, Roger Lollar, is a prize-winning painter, therefore he and his father formed the only father-son team we had at this location.

The family that we have here will miss him very much, and in order to show our respect to our wonderful buddy and his family, the restaurant will be closed on Thursday, June 15, so that we can attend the burial of our colleague. We shall miss you tremendously, Easton, and we love you very much. Brother, I pray that God grants you eternal rest…

The Outpouring of Sympathy

Expressions of sympathy and prayers are being offered up by members of our local restoration community as well as members of other communities. This makes me feel awful. We send our condolences to you and your family on behalf of our firm.

My deepest condolences go out to the family, and my prayers are with everyone at Nobody Customs & Restoration during this difficult time. Please accept my prayers for the family.

Easton: A True Talent

Easton was a talented body shop technician who had an incredible amount of passion for his work. He was always eager to learn and grow, and his dedication to his craft was evident in the quality of his work.

Easton’s talent was not limited to the body shop, however. He was also an accomplished musician and had a love for the outdoors. He was a well-rounded individual who touched the lives of many people.

A Devastating Loss

The loss of Easton has been devastating for his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a bright light in our lives, and his absence will be felt deeply.

However, we take comfort in knowing that Easton’s memory will live on through his work and the impact he had on those around him. He will always be remembered as a talented technician and a kind-hearted individual.

A Final Goodbye

As we say our final goodbyes to Easton, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. Easton will be missed dearly, but his memory will live on forever.

Rest in peace, Easton. You will never be forgotten.

Easton Lollar Death News Easton Lollar Obituary Announcement Condolences for Easton Lollar Remembering Easton Ray Lollar Mourning the Loss of Easton Lollar

News Source : condolence death news

Source Link :Easton Lollar Obituary, Easton Ray Lollar Has Sadly Passed Away – condolence death news/