Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sad News: James Hodge Passes Away, W&K Gerrie Funeral Directors Mourn

James Hodge Obituary, Death

This evening, we are writing to express our deepest condolences as we break the news to you that James Hodge has passed away. The privilege of knowing James was bestowed on us. During this time of tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Devoted Husband, Cherished Father

James (of Kindallachan), a devoted husband whose wife Helen had passed away before him, a cherished father to Jean, Jimmy, and Sheila, as well as the late Hellen, and a stunning grandpa and great-grandpa, was laid to rest on June 7th, 2023 at the Stormont Lodge Care Home in Blairgowrie.

A Well-Loved Member of the Kindallachan Community

James was a member of the Kindallachan community. He was a wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. Not only that, but he was also a well-liked great-grandpa.

Funeral Ceremony and Laying to Rest

After the Funeral Ceremony on Thursday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m., James will be laid to rest in the Perth Crematorium. This will take place immediately following the conclusion of the Funeral Ceremony. Everyone who knows James, whether they are connected to him or not, or are just friends of his is cordially invited to attend.

Flowers and Donations

Although it would be greatly appreciated if just members of your immediate family sent flowers, donations to Alzheimer Scotland can be made by anybody who so chooses. On the day of the event, there will be a collection box available for you to use if you would like to make a contribution. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.

