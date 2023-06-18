Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sad News: Sacramento Zoo’s Kamau the African Lion Passes Away at 16

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sacramento Zoo Mourns the Loss of Beloved African Lion, Kamau

The Sacramento Zoo announced on Saturday that their 16-year-old African lion, Kamau, had passed away. The decision to withdraw Kamau from exhibit was made a day earlier due to his declining health, which was attributed to his advanced age.

According to a statement released by the zoo, Kamau had developed worsening gastrointestinal problems and a decreased interest in food in recent weeks. While African lions can live up to 25 years in captivity, they typically live 10 to 15 years, making Kamau’s passing a natural part of the aging process.

Kamau arrived at the Sacramento Zoo in 2008, after being transferred from the San Diego Zoo. During his time at the Sacramento Zoo, Kamau sired a litter of cubs in 2014 and was given a larger habitat in 2019, along with his mate Cleo. The zoo credits Kamau with being adored by many visitors over the years.

The news of Kamau’s passing was met with an outpouring of love and support from the Sacramento Zoo community. Many took to social media to share their memories of Kamau and express their condolences to the zoo staff.

The loss of Kamau serves as a reminder of the important role that zoos play in conservation efforts for endangered species. African lions are currently listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with their population declining due to habitat loss, hunting, and human-wildlife conflict.

Zoos like the Sacramento Zoo play a crucial role in the preservation of African lions and other endangered species through breeding programs, research, education, and public outreach. By showcasing these animals to the public and teaching visitors about their importance in the ecosystem, zoos help to raise awareness and inspire action to protect these magnificent creatures.

While Kamau’s passing is undoubtedly a sad moment for the Sacramento Zoo community, it also serves as a reminder of the impact that he had on the lives of those who knew him and the importance of continuing to support efforts to protect and conserve endangered species.

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :Sacramento Zoo’s African lion Kamau dies at 16/