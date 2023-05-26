Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sad News: Sharon Simpson Passes Away – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sr. Sharon Simpson: A Devoted Servant of the Lord

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sr. Sharon Simpson, a much-loved Benedictine sister. She passed away this morning, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace with the Lord. Sr. Sharon was an honorable and devoted servant of the Lord who had a profound impact on the lives of many.

A Life of Dedication

Sr. Sharon spent many years working as a teacher in the Religious Education department at St. Joseph’s. Her dedication to her students and her deep faith were evident in everything she did. She was an integral part of the congregation, and her influence on both students and staff was significant and profound.

She was known for her tremendous love for the students she taught, and many of them will never forget the impact she had on their lives. Her legacy will live on through the many people she touched during her time with us.

A Profound Love for Her Students

One of the defining characteristics of Sr. Sharon was her profound love for her students. She saw each one as a unique individual with their own talents and gifts, and she worked tirelessly to help them develop these gifts and grow in their faith.

Her kindness, patience, and compassion endeared her to many of her students, who saw her as a mentor and friend. She was always willing to listen and offer guidance, and her presence in their lives made a tremendous difference.

A Lasting Legacy

Sr. Sharon may be gone, but her legacy lives on. The impact she had on the lives of so many people will never be forgotten, and her memory will continue to inspire and guide us.

As we mourn her loss, we take comfort in the knowledge that she is now at peace with the Lord. We pray that God will bestow upon her the peace that lasts till the very end of time, and that the eternal light that he offers will shine upon her at all times.

A Private Funeral

Funeral arrangements for Sr. Sharon will be private. We ask that you keep her in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Sr. Sharon. You will be greatly missed.

Sharon Simpson Funeral Sharon Simpson Family Sharon Simpson Cause of Death Sharon Simpson Legacy Sharon Simpson Memorial

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Sharon Simpson Obituary, Death, Sharon Simpson Has Sadly Passed Away – obituary updates/