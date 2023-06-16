Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sad News: ‘Southern Charm’ Star’s Brother Worth Dies at 36

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Taylor Ann Green’s brother, Richard “Worth” Worthington Green, passed away on June 8, 2023, at the age of 36. The cause of his death has not been revealed as the Green family wishes to keep details private. However, it is unlikely that he died of natural causes or a known chronic illness as that information would have likely been stated.

Worth’s passing has left a significant void in the Green family, and he is deeply missed. He was the eldest of the three Green siblings and was remembered by his family and friends as a vibrant, outgoing, and loving person who never knew a stranger. Worth had lived a full life, having taught English in South Korea, graduated from “Bad Boy Camp” and East Carolina University, and played golf in Ireland.

At the time of his passing, Worth was dating Caroline Evans, whom he had introduced to his family. He was planning a future with her by his side, and her tribute to him on Facebook expressed her love for him and how his love is still felt every day.

In 2017, Taylor Ann and Worth’s sister, Catie, was diagnosed with two types of ovarian cancer. After a few months of treatment, she was in the clear, but in May 2022, Taylor Ann shared that the cancer returned, so she would have to fight it off once again.

Friends and family have shared their memories of Worth and offered their condolences. A Celebration of Life service was held on June 17, 2023, at Nebo Crossing Church, and Caroline put together a tribute video to honor Worth’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that everyone use those funds towards spending time with family and friends, and donations can be made in Worth’s memory to your favorite charity.

Worth’s passing is a reminder of how fragile life is, and it is important to cherish the time we have with our loved ones. Our condolences go out to Worth’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Taylor Ann Green brother death Southern Charm star’s family tragedy Worth Green cause of death Taylor Ann Green mourning loss of brother Southern Charm family’s grief

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother, Worth, Passed Away at 36 Years Old/