Dead – Death – Obituary News : SAF serviceman found dead at Changi Naval Base; no signs of homicide

Singapore Armed Forces Regular Serviceman Found Dead at Changi Naval Base

The Ministry of Defence in Singapore has released a statement revealing that a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead at Changi Naval Base early on 12 June. The incident occurred at around 8.50 am, and the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were immediately activated.

Investigations into the Incident

The Ministry of Defence has clarified that the death was not training-related, and the police have ruled out homicide following preliminary investigations. The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing.

Condolences from the Ministry of Defence and the SAF

The Ministry of Defence and the SAF have expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman. They are extending all possible assistance to the family during this difficult time.

Conclusion

This incident is a tragic reminder of the risks that servicemen and women face in the line of duty. It is important that the investigation into this incident is thorough and complete, so that the family of the deceased can get closure and the SAF can take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. As Singaporeans, we must also remember to appreciate and support the sacrifices that our servicemen and women make to keep our country safe.

News Source : The Independent Singapore News

Source Link :SAF regular serviceman found dead at Changi Naval Base; police rule out homicide for now/