Dead – Death – Obituary News : SAGU Professor Dies in Tragic Waxahachie Car Crash

The Legacy of Dr. Garland Owensby

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) community was deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Garland Owensby in a fatal accident in Waxahachie, Texas on May 31, 2023. Dr. Owensby, who began his tenure at SAGU in 1998 as a professor and coordinator for youth and student ministries, was known for his commitment to equipping young individuals for lifelong careers in youth ministry.

A Life of Ministry

Dr. Owensby was raised in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and was married to Tiffani Hester. Together, they had three sons: Logan, Austin, and Bryson. Before coming to SAGU, Dr. Owensby worked as a children’s and teen evangelist with Don Triplett and the Castillo del Rey team in El Salvador, Central America. He then served as the children’s and youth pastor at Northside Assembly of God in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, before becoming the youth pastor at First Assembly of God in Ocala, Florida.

Dr. Owensby was actively involved in evangelistic ministry, delivering speeches in churches, youth groups, public school assemblies, training sessions, youth camps, and conventions throughout the country. He was known for his engaged, humorous, and biblical preaching style, making him a favorite of churches.

A Passion for Equipping Future Youth Ministers

Dr. Owensby’s passion for youth ministry led him to SAGU, where he spent over two decades equipping future youth ministers. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in pastoral ministries from Southeastern College, a Master of Science in Practical Theology, and a Master of Arts in Bible & Theology from SAGU, and a doctorate in educational ministries from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Dr. Owensby’s doctoral project focused on aiding students in integrating traditional spiritual practices into their daily routines. He was known for his commitment to helping students grow not only academically but also spiritually and personally.

A Gifted Writer

Dr. Owensby was not only a gifted speaker but also a talented writer. He contributed to several publications, including YouthWorker Journal, Youth Leader Magazine, The Ocala Star Banner, the Pentecostal Evangel, TheRomantic.com, The52.com, Momentum Leadership Training, The Evangel, and the book “Hot Illustrations for Youth Talks 3” edited by Wayne Rice. He also wrote a feature article titled “Uncommon Communion” for Group Magazine.

A Legacy of Love and Service

Dr. Owensby’s passing was a great loss for the SAGU community and the wider youth ministry community. His legacy of love, service, and commitment to equipping future youth ministers will continue to inspire and impact generations to come.

As Aaron Hosterman wrote in tribute to Dr. Owensby, “I can only imagine the lives that you have changed and the blessings you are receiving now because of it. I will see you again one day my friend, until then your memory will remain in my heart.”

