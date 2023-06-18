Dead – Death – Obituary News : Saint Edmond’s Academy Mourns Loss of James Temple

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Brother James DeTemple, CSC: An Obituary

Brother James DeTemple, CSC, a former faculty member who had attained the age of 82 at the time of his death on June 12 at the St. Joseph Center in Valatie, New York, was a member of the CSC until the time of his death. His passing took place at the St. Joseph Center.

Dedicated Teacher and Devoted Vocation

Brother James worked as a teacher for the better part of 45 years, devoting his life to his vocation the entire time. During that time, he worked at a number of schools and institutions that were supported by the Congregation of Holy Cross.

Teaching at Saint Edmond’s Academy

One of the schools that he worked at during that time was Saint Edmond’s Academy, where he worked for a portion of that time. In addition to that, he was a teacher at Saint Edmond’s Academy during that period.

Prayers of Thanksgiving and Comfort

Let us say some prayers of thanksgiving for the life of Brother James and for the solace of all those people whose lives he touched. Let us also pray for the people whose lives he touched. Let us also pray for the comfort of those individuals at this time.

Brother James DeTemple, CSC, will be remembered by his colleagues, students and all those who knew him as a dedicated teacher and a devoted member of his vocation. May he rest in peace.

