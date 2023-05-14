Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Saint Obi: Bio, Wife, Divorce, Children, Age, Death?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Saint Obi Biography: Life, Career, and Death
Early Life and Education
Saint Obi, whose birth name is Obinna Nwafor, was born on November 16, 1965, in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. He grew up as the only son in a family of nine children. He completed his primary, secondary, and tertiary education in Jos. He attended Zang Secondary Commercial School and graduated from the University of Jos in 1991 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Arts.
Professional Career
Saint Obi began his acting career in 1995. In 1996, he became popular after appearing in the NTA commercial series. He has acted in over 250 Nollywood films, including “Candle Light,” “Goodbye Tomorrow,” “Heart of Gold,” “Executive Crime,” “State of Emergency,” “War Front,” and “The President Must Not Die.” In 2001, he produced and starred in his first film, “Take Me to Mama.”
Aside from acting, Saint Obi is also a director, producer, and musician. He founded Agwhyte International Limited, a production, talent and brand management, and public relations firm based in Nigeria and the United States of America.
Personal Life
Saint Obi was married to Lydia Saint Nwafor, and they had a large family. He was fluent in English, Igbo, Hausa, and a little Yoruba. He was a complete athlete, having competed in football and basketball tournaments for Plateau State. He also liked to work out.
Death
Saint Obi died on Sunday, May 7, 2022, in the home of one of his siblings in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, after a prolonged illness. He was 57 years old. The disagreement between his siblings is said to be the reason why his death took almost a week to be made official. Further details surrounding his death have been kept under wraps.
Awards and Achievements
Saint Obi won several awards for his contributions to the Nigerian film industry. He won the Best Actor award at the African Movie Academy Awards in 2003 and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in 2018.
Selected Filmography
- Deadly Proposal
- Daring Hearts
- Greatest Weapon
- Executive Crime
- Costly Mistake
- Heart of Gold
- Wedding Fever
- Final Whistle
- Sensational Spy
- Crime Planner
- When the going get tough
- Sleeping with the enemy
- Strange Love
- Fake Angel
- The greatest sacrifice
- Breath Again
- The Hypocrite
- Sqaud Twenty-Three
- Narrow Escape
- Goodbye Tomorrow
- Last Party
- Wedding Fever
- Candle Light
- State of Emergency
- Unbroken Promise
- Festival of Fire
- Royal Battle
- Narrow Escape
- Take me to Maama
- Sakobi
- Myke
- Golden Moon
- More than a woman
- Urioma – Royal Palace
- Evil Finger
- In the line of Fire
- Scorpion
- Reckless Heart
- The powerful girl
- Above the law
- The God to serve
- 21 days with Christ
- The devil’s workshop
- The prince and brat
- Making of the king
