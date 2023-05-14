Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Saint Obi: Bio, Wife, Divorce, Children, Age, Death?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Saint Obi Biography: Life, Career, and Death

Early Life and Education

Saint Obi, whose birth name is Obinna Nwafor, was born on November 16, 1965, in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. He grew up as the only son in a family of nine children. He completed his primary, secondary, and tertiary education in Jos. He attended Zang Secondary Commercial School and graduated from the University of Jos in 1991 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Arts.

Professional Career

Saint Obi began his acting career in 1995. In 1996, he became popular after appearing in the NTA commercial series. He has acted in over 250 Nollywood films, including “Candle Light,” “Goodbye Tomorrow,” “Heart of Gold,” “Executive Crime,” “State of Emergency,” “War Front,” and “The President Must Not Die.” In 2001, he produced and starred in his first film, “Take Me to Mama.”

Aside from acting, Saint Obi is also a director, producer, and musician. He founded Agwhyte International Limited, a production, talent and brand management, and public relations firm based in Nigeria and the United States of America.

Personal Life

Saint Obi was married to Lydia Saint Nwafor, and they had a large family. He was fluent in English, Igbo, Hausa, and a little Yoruba. He was a complete athlete, having competed in football and basketball tournaments for Plateau State. He also liked to work out.

Death

Saint Obi died on Sunday, May 7, 2022, in the home of one of his siblings in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, after a prolonged illness. He was 57 years old. The disagreement between his siblings is said to be the reason why his death took almost a week to be made official. Further details surrounding his death have been kept under wraps.

Awards and Achievements

Saint Obi won several awards for his contributions to the Nigerian film industry. He won the Best Actor award at the African Movie Academy Awards in 2003 and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in 2018.

Selected Filmography

Deadly Proposal

Daring Hearts

Greatest Weapon

Executive Crime

Costly Mistake

Heart of Gold

Wedding Fever

Final Whistle

Sensational Spy

Crime Planner

When the going get tough

Sleeping with the enemy

Strange Love

Fake Angel

The greatest sacrifice

Breath Again

The Hypocrite

Sqaud Twenty-Three

Narrow Escape

Goodbye Tomorrow

Last Party

Wedding Fever

Candle Light

State of Emergency

Unbroken Promise

Festival of Fire

Royal Battle

Narrow Escape

Take me to Maama

Sakobi

Myke

Golden Moon

More than a woman

Urioma – Royal Palace

Evil Finger

In the line of Fire

Scorpion

Reckless Heart

The powerful girl

Above the law

The God to serve

21 days with Christ

The devil’s workshop

The prince and brat

Making of the king

