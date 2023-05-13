Dead – Death – Obituary News : Saint Obi’s Death: Bio, Age, Family, Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Nollywood Actor Saint Obi Dies at 57

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi. He passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 57 in Jos, Plateau State.

Cause of Death

Reports suggest that Saint Obi had been battling an undisclosed illness for several months before his death. His siblings reportedly had a disagreement, which caused the delay in announcing his passing. His remains have been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital morgue.

Saint Obi Biography

Obinna Nwafor was born on November 16, 1965. He was a Nigerian actor, film producer, and film director. He was popularly known as Saint Obi and was known for his roles in popular Nollywood movies such as Candle Light, Sakobi, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, Festival of Fire, Executive Crime, and Last Party.

Saint Obi studied Theatre Arts at the University of Jos and began his acting career in 1996 after starring in a commercial for Peugeot on NTA. He went on to star in over 60 movies and produced his first movie, Take Me to Maama, in 2001. The movie starred Ebi Sam, Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel, Enebeli Elebuwa, and Saint Obi himself.

Saint Obi’s Personal Life

Saint Obi was married to Lydia Saint-Nwafor, and they had three children together. Lydia is a top staff member at MTN and hails from Anambra State, Nigeria. Unfortunately, their marriage crashed in 2021 after 15 years.

Condolences

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is yet to make a statement on Saint Obi’s passing. However, the news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the Nigerian entertainment industry, with many colleagues and fans expressing their condolences on social media.

May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : NGNews247

Source Link :How Did Saint Obi Die? Bio, Age, Wife, Children, Family, Net Worth, Cause of Death/