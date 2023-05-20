Dead – Death – Obituary News : Saint Obi’s Family Shares Photos, Dispels Claims of Isolation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Drama that Followed Saint Obi’s Death

Saint Obi, a popular Nollywood actor, filmmaker, and musician, passed away on Sunday 17th October 2021. His sudden death shook the entertainment industry, and many of his colleagues, family, and fans were left in shock. However, his death was followed by a lot of drama, especially regarding his personal life.

The Marriage Allegations

One of the most significant allegations that followed Saint Obi’s death was that his marriage contributed largely to his untimely demise. According to some sources, the actor kept to himself, and his marriage was in shambles, which affected his mental health. They claimed that he was depressed and lonely, which ultimately led to his death.

However, there were also counterclaims to this allegation. A blog shared a post allegedly from Saint Obi’s family, debunking claims that he kept his colleagues away from his personal life. They stated that Saint Obi was a private person, and he only shared his personal life with his family and close friends. They also denied allegations that his marriage was in shambles and that it contributed to his death.

The In-Laws Controversy

Another drama that followed Saint Obi’s death was the controversy surrounding his in-laws. According to some sources, Saint Obi’s in-laws did not support his marriage, and they were not on good terms with him. They claimed that his in-laws had been putting pressure on him to leave their daughter, and this affected his mental health.

However, some of Saint Obi’s colleagues, who were close to him, denied these allegations. They stated that Saint Obi had a good relationship with his in-laws, and there was no pressure for him to leave his wife. Some even claimed that his in-laws were supportive of his marriage and were devastated by his death.

The Family Drama

The drama did not end there. Saint Obi’s death also sparked a family drama, with some members of his family accusing his wife of neglecting him. They claimed that his wife did not take good care of him when he fell ill, and this contributed to his death. They also accused her of taking control of his properties and shutting them out of his funeral arrangements.

However, Saint Obi’s wife denied these allegations, stating that she did everything in her power to take care of her husband when he was sick. She also denied taking control of his properties and stated that she had been working with his family to plan his funeral arrangements.

The Legacy of Saint Obi

Despite all the drama that followed Saint Obi’s death, one thing is clear – he was a legend in the entertainment industry. He was a pioneer of the Nollywood industry and contributed immensely to its growth. He was not only an actor but also a filmmaker and musician who had a passion for his craft.

Saint Obi’s legacy will live on, and he will always be remembered for his contribution to the entertainment industry. His death is a reminder that mental health is essential, and we need to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.

In Conclusion

The drama that followed Saint Obi’s death was intense, and it showed that even in death, people will always have something to say. However, we should focus on his legacy and remember him for the great man he was. Saint Obi may be gone, but his legacy will live on, and he will always be remembered as a legend in the entertainment industry.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Saint Obi: Family shares photos, debunks claims that he shut his colleagues out/