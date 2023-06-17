Dead – Death – Obituary News : Salako’s Treasure Lost; OAU Student Commits Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Suicide Case of OAU Student: Treasure Salako

A major update has just emerged on the suicide case of an OAU student. On Thursday, the Osun State Police Department confirmed that an investigation into the suicide death of a student has been launched to reveal the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. A student at Obafemi Awolowo University has reportedly died by suicide, but authorities believe foul play may have been involved in the student’s death. Therefore, the Osun State Police Command stated that an investigation had been launched to reveal the circumstances. The deceased was an undergraduate student at Obafemi Awolowo University located in lIe-Ife, Osun State.

What Happened to Salako’s Treasure?

The deceased was identified as Treasure Salako. He was an undergraduate student at the aforementioned university. The deceased’s family had been in mourning after she was found dead in an unfinished building around the Akarabata community in the Ife-Ife area of ​​state. It was later reported that a bottle of insecticide was found inside her bag, raising suspicions that Obafemi Awolowo University student committed suicide. Due to the bottle of insecticide found in her bag, it is speculated that he may have committed suicide.

The former executive member of the student union arrived at the scene on Wednesday and investigated the matter. He spoke on condition of anonymity fearing victimization that there were indications that Treasure Salako was depressed and struggling with mental illness. He further added that he was informed that the student had also attempted suicide for a total of 5 times. The anonymous Student Union member stated, “I got a call around 4:59 pm that a student committed suicide. When I got there, he was outside because he wanted security to do his exam. Later I found out that the policemen were already in the building. According to reports, he was told that he drank a bottle of Sniper. His bag was found near her.

The Student Union member also added that they read her diary which showed that she was quite depressed in her life due to family problems. They estimated that Ella Treasure attempted suicide five times before being found dead with a bottle of insecticide. She was lying on the floor of a room in the building under construction.

Conclusion

The suicide case of Treasure Salako is a tragic incident that highlights the importance of mental health awareness and support. It is important to take the necessary steps to seek help if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues. The authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Treasure Salako, and we hope that the truth will be revealed soon. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Treasure Salako during this difficult time.

